Jim Schlossnagle just coached his 100th game at Texas, what has he learned so far?

When Carson Tinney walloped a game-winning, walk-off blast over the opposing bullpen on Tuesday night, the catcher’s final step on home plate marked the completion of head coach Jim Schlossnagle’s 100th game at Texas.

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It feels like just yesterday when Schlossnagle took to the stand with a burnt orange backdrop for the first time. The backlash, the scrutiny and the excited Texas fanbase, ready to see their team return to a powerhouse.

Since then, Schlossnagle has been as good a hire as you can expect from a new head coach. Just to run down the list:

SEC Regular Season Championship in Year 1

35-15 overall SEC Record

14-3 Series Record in the SEC

BRUCE BOLT College Classic, Shriners Children’s College Showdown and Las Vegas Classic Champion

77 total wins

7-3 record against A&M and Oklahoma

Undefeated 2026 OOC Slate

The skipper hasn’t been perfect, but expecting much more through your first 100 games at a program would be foolhardy.

But this isn’t his first rodeo. Those who are familiar with college baseball know about his progression through the ranks: A Tulane assistant in the 90s, UNLV at the turn of the century, 18 years at TCU, three at A&M and seven College World Series appearances, including a runner-up performance in his final season at A&M.

Still, Schlossnagle preaches the mental aspects of baseball and how constant improvement is necessary in an occupation like his.

“I think my learning here has just been more about coaching at Texas. You’re always learning. I mean, I’m a big believer in self-improvement every day and constantly asking questions to where I can be better,” Schlossnagle said. “How can I be a better leader? How can I be a better servant? How can I be a better coach? How can I do better with (the media)?

Schlossnagle is approaching 1,000 career wins, a mark he would have to reach in the postseason were it to happen in 2026. He’s been around the block and knows what it takes to be at the top of the game, but there are different expectations at The University of Texas.

“The pride and winning tradition of The University of Texas will not be entrusted to the weak or the timid.“

That quote carries weight at the winningest NCAA Division I college baseball program of all time, with eight College World Series championships and the most appearances of all time.

“But I think in the last year, just coaching at Texas, is certainly different. I mean, it’s different and understanding how to, not manage expectations, but just protect the players from all that and keep them focused on the task at hand, and the process of getting better each day, without putting so much into the results. We all know what the results need to be, and that we know what they need to be here at the end of the season, but the players have to stay committed to a process, and I have to be a part of keeping them focused on that and protecting them from the outside stuff.”

Schlossnagle has brought outside noise to the program, which has made his job as a leader of men even more important. It can be hard for a young player to simply brush off poor results, especially when it comes in the form of a regionals loss at home vs UTSA or a sweep at Texas A&M. Boo birds and horns down almost always commence.

“This is going to be a big challenge for us this weekend,” Schlossnagle said. “You know, you learn at Texas, that’s when you’re truly mentioned, the month of June. The SEC championship last year was great, but they don’t celebrate those very much here.”

Schlossnagle and his crew have one of the biggest series of the entire college baseball year on their hands this weekend, hosting a red-hot Mississippi State team in a top-ten matchup between two of the nation’s best.