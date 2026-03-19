Jim Schlossnagle provides update on Jonah Williams' surgery, two-sport aspirations

Last weekend, it was announced that two-sport athlete Jonah Williams was set to undergo shoulder surgery, ending his baseball season.

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Williams was a part of the class of 2025, playing first as an outfielder for the Texas Baseball team in the 2025 season before putting on the pads, playing safety for the football team in their 2025 season.

Williams started the baseball season on the bench, but returned quickly to the starting lineup. Williams recovered from hamstring problems that had been nagging him for nearly a year, but after diving for a ball against USC Upstate on the Friday night game, Williams exited the lineup and never returned.

Texas head coach Jim Schlossnagle got a chance to comment on Williams’ surgery and his chances of continuing as a two-sport athlete for the first time this morning.

“Jonah’s surgery went great. He definitely needed it,” Schlossnagle said. “We did get a chance to talk to him, his parents and the doctor. There’s no question. Once they got in there, he’s like, ‘yeah, there’s no chance that he was able to survive through a season and be ready for football, much less play baseball.’ So that’s good. I’m glad Jonah’s getting some clarity. He, coach Sarkisian and I have spoken, and he can now go really all in. I encouraged him to go all in on being a great teammate in football, learning the defense, you know, just being over there all the time, and then he’s more than welcome, obviously, and I want him in our dugout during the games, but he doesn’t need to be in our practices or do anything like that.”

As was expected, this surgery helps assure Williams will be ready to go for the football season, which, with how Schlossnagle alluded, might not have been possible had he tried to play through injury this baseball season.

Now, Williams is turning his focus to the football field, where he will join the team as soon as he’s recovered from surgery and learn under new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp.

“He’s still a two-sport athlete,” Schlossnagle confirmed. “100% supportive of him being a baseball player next January. I’m obviously super supportive of him being a football player. And I know, I know it’s easy as a fan, if you’re just a football fan and you want this guy, he just needs to play football. Or if you’re just a baseball fan, he just needs to play baseball. The reason he’s at Texas is because we told him he could be a two-sport athlete, and when I was at A&M we told him the same thing. So did LSU, Ohio State.”

Schlossnagle and Sarkisian have no plans on altering from what they promised Williams in his recruitment: the chance to play two sports in college.

“This is a unique one, like this guy’s really good. I don’t know what kind of football player he is. I know what kind of baseball player he can be. So everybody needs to get off his back. This guy loves Texas. He loves football and he loves baseball, and he’s all in on his teammates. He needs to do a better job of himself for getting prepared for each sport, and he’s learning that as a young amateur player, but we need to be more supportive of him in this critical time,” Schlossnagle said.

We won’t hear much more about Williams until later in the year, but it’s a positive result from a tough situation for both coaches.

Williams will continue to play both sports at Texas, but for now, the focus is back on football, as the Longhorns gear up for a run at the national title in 2027.