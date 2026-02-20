Jim Schlossnagle provides updates on Jonah Williams, Anthony Pack ahead of Michigan State weekend series

On Tuesday, freshman phenom Anthony Pack Jr. exited the game in the bottom of the fifth inning in the middle of an at-bat against Lamar.

Earlier in the outfield, Pack looked to come up cramping on a throw from right into second base, and after a foul ball to his own foot, Texas head coach Jim Schlossnagle took precaution and removed him from the game.

It was a tough look for Texas fans. The team entered the season thin in the outfield, especially given Pack looks to have solidified a huge role already as a first-year player, and he now joined two-sport starJonah Williams on the bench with an injury.

Now, Texas was down two of its most exciting outfielders, with legitimate concern for the weekend games.

Today, Texas head coach Jim Schlossnagle spoke with the media and provided updates on the health of both outfielders.

“I think he’s great. He was a little sore yesterday, but he took batting practice and practiced with the team,” Schlossnagle said about Pack. “He should go full scale today, I think he’ll be fine.”

Pack seems good to go for Friday, barring any setback in practice.

Schlossnagle did allude twice in the interview that Pack has a bit of a problem with overworking, something he shares with shortstop Adrian Rodriguez, who similarly had issues in his freshman season last year of staying healthy.

“He did some early work before that game in the outfield, which, you know, he’s looking to get more comfortable in the outfield. And he’s not afraid of repetition. He’s not afraid of work,” Schlossnagle said. “He probably did too much. We all sweat differently, you know, and I think we’ve learned, he sweats more than others, and he’s got to learn how to rehydrate, do different things that way, but just kind of manage his workload. But he should be fine.”

Schlossnagle noted that he’d rather have to pull his players back than start them up, but it’s been a problem for the team in the past. He joked that he had to take baseballs out of the hitting cage at points last season because players were just doing too much.

For Williams, the circumstances are a little different. He joins the team having played a full season of football, including 25 snaps in a bowl game against Michigan at the turn of the New Year. Steve Sarkisian probably hoped he could have played more. Schlossnagle probably hoped for less.

That has led to a nagging hamstring injury that Schlossnagle doesn’t want to push, especially this early in the season.

Williams has progressed since last weekend, when he failed to make his debut in 2026, and is now working harder on his movement in the field and on the bases.

“He kind of did some different directional running yesterday, like you would run on the bases. Some of his issues have been running hard, slowing up to hit a base, and then starting again for a double,” Schlossnagle said. “So he did that yesterday. Felt good. He’s going to do that again at a higher rate today, and then we’ll see how he feels after that and tomorrow. I would imagine the first time anybody sees him would be kind of as a DH. I’d like to do it slowly.”

It’s tough for Schlossnagle because Williams is a key part of this roster, and a likely starter when he returns. He wants to get him a chance to get warm before SEC play, but you also can’t risk a reaggravation or an even more serious injury.

“He kind of did some different directional running yesterday, like you would run on the bases. Some of his issues have been running hard, slowing up to hit a base, and then starting again for a double. So he did that yesterday. Felt good. He’s going to do that again at a higher rate today, and then we’ll see how he feels after that and tomorrow. I would imagine the first time anybody sees him would be kind of as a DH. I’d like to do it slowly.”

It does sound like Williams COULD play this weekend if all goes right in practice today and the lead up to the game tomorrow. I probably wouldn’t bank on him playing on Friday, but there’s a world where he gets a DH appearance later in the weekend.

Still, a DH has to run the bases, so he has to be able to pass that baseline before he can think about getting into the field. If Williams progresses well over the next seven days, you should expect to see him by the BRUCE BOLT College Classic by next Friday.