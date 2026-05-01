Jim Schlossnagle thinks Texas vs Mississippi State will be 'the highest level of division one baseball played this weekend'

Texas head coach Jim Schlossnagle got right to the point when he spoke to the media on Thursday ahead of this weekend’s matchup against Mississippi State.

“The highest level of Division I baseball will be played here this weekend.”

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That’s a high claim at the beginning of May, the sweet spot of conference play in college baseball. #7 Auburn plays at #8 A&M. Two other SEC teams host top 25 matchups. What makes Texas vs MS State so prominent?

#Texas head coach Jim Schlossnagle on Ms State:



“This will be the most complete team we’ve seen all season.”



“A&M probably has the best offense. Mississippi State has as good of an offense… and then compliment that with a really, really good pitching staff.” pic.twitter.com/H3Y9rN3msL — Evan Vieth (@EvanVieth) April 30, 2026

It’s ironic that Auburn and A&M play this weekend, as Texas’ two toughest matchups so far this season have been at Auburn (a series win) and @ A&M (a two-game sweep loss).

And yet, Schlossnagle believes the most complete ball club they’ve played all year is coming into Austin this weekend.

Why is that, and is he right?

If Auburn and A&M were to merge the Tigers pitching staff and the Aggies offense, they’d be an unbeatable super team. Auburn is second in the nation in ERA and first in WHIP. They throw strikes at a higher rate than any team, and the trio of Alvarez, Marciano and Sanders is probably the best in the nation.

Pair that with Texas A&M, a top-six team in long balls and scoring, and you’d have a complete program capable of storming through a College World Series championship run.

But then you look at No. 10-ranked MS State and wonder? How are they not the best team in this conference?

Top three in batting average and slugging, and top five in overall homers and runs scored in SEC play. 3B Ace Reese is a lock for the first round, DH Noah Sullivan is one of the most consistent bats in the conference, and freshman breakout Jacob Parker is the best on-base player on the team. Sound familiar?

They have their own version of Robbins, Tinney, and Pack, though Texas’ top-three ceiling is higher. Still, the Bulldogs are 10 deep in their lineup with real contributors, something Texas has struggled to do.

On the defensive side, they are third in the SEC in ERA, fourth in opponent average and have the most strikeouts of any staff in conference play. Tomas Valincius is arguably the best arm in the league, and their rotation goes 7-8 deep, depending on help.

To make it simpler, Pearatings.com power ranks every team in the country, and has this as a top-five matchup in pretty much every metric you can find.

It doesn’t matter what stat you click on; the Bulldogs are in the top five. ERA, WHIP, K/9, runs per game, AVG, OBP, SLG, OPS, and even fielding percentage. They are fourth or better in all of those categories, specifically impressive in ERA, K/9 and batting average.

Here’s a visual to illustrate:

They are a team with seemingly no weaknesses, but a few stats do stand out here.

Firstly, they aren’t the best on-base team around. That’s because, while hitting for an elite average, their K/BB ratio is somewhat mediocre. 10th in the SEC in walks in conference play, and key bats like Chance Bryce and leadoff man Gehrig Frei struggle to produce walks at an above-average clip. Pair that with a few truly problematic K/BB ratios (Woodson, Stallman and even Sullivan), and you have a clear spot to target.

Also, look at that WPOE number. Win probability over expected. They aren’t even top-100 in the category, meaning they aren’t overachieving based on their skill as a team.

That shows up on the schedule: three SEC series losses, most notably getting swept at home by a struggling Tennessee team. Tennessee’s staff nullified their offense, winning both the early and late frames in all three matchups. Reese was an uncharacteristic 3/16 with no RBI, and this was a weekend where their secondary starters and bullpen mightily struggled.

Just last week they gave up eight runs each game against LSU in a sweep (LSU’s only pitching option is a strikeout or a double). Valincius had easily his worst start of the year, alongside costly errors by their shortstop and centerfielders. Duke Stone had another mediocre Saturday outing, and reliever Dane Burns gave LSU a chance on Sunday in the sixth inning.

While this MS State team is as complete as it gets, truly, there are still weaknesses in this roster. They don’t draw long counts and walks like the best of the best offenses, and some of their bottom-order bats K far too often.

Their Saturday and Sunday spots have been a problem with Ryan McPherson (still) sidelined, and their bullpen has depths of talent, but some recent splotches on their resume.

We’re gearing up for an exciting weekend of baseball (weather permitting), with Texas and MS State still scheduled to suit up at 6:30, Friday evening.