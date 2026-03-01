Jim Schlossnagle wins his 1,000th college baseball game as Texas takes down Baylor in the BRUCE BOLT College Classic

Even with a big win in Houston on Friday night against No. 9 Coastal Carolina, the big day for the Texas Longhorns and head coach Jim Schlossnagle was set for Saturday, at least if they were to win both of their first games.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for just $1! Get the latest on Texas recruiting and all things Longhorns HERE]

That’s because Schlossnagle entered the weekend with 998 total Division I wins in his time at UNLV, TCU, Texas A&M and now Austin. The win on Friday made it 999, and Texas’ 5-2 win over Baylor made Schlossnagle the seventh active coach to reach four-digit wins.

“It’s awesome. It’s awesome to win a ball game. Certainly, it’s way more about the players that I’ve had the opportunity to coach.”

Schlossnagle moved his win total at Texas to 54 in 68 games (79% win PCT), and the Longhorns have now begun the season 10-0 thanks to the efforts of Anthony Pack Jr. and the pitching staff in Houston.

“It’s great to celebrate with the players. It’s not necessarily my style. I usually save that for winning the Super Regional and hopefully in Omaha one day, but I try to make the games way more about them and way less about the coaches,” Schlossnagle said. “Practice is what I love. The games are for the players.”

The Horns celebrate Schlossnagle’s 1000th win pic.twitter.com/TPCxon3ZD4 — Evan Vieth (@EvanVieth) March 1, 2026

Win No. 1000 was not the prettiest, to say the least. The game dragged on after the two teams scored seven runs in 3.5 innings, many of which came as a result of poor fielding from the Bears.

In the first, Baylor allowed Texas to get way ahead of the game with a three-run burst off the bat of the true freshman Pack.

Ethan Mendoza began the half inning with a four-pitch walk, and both he and Adrian Rodriguez advanced with two outs on a throwing error, putting two runners in scoring position. An HBP to Temo Becerra on the next pitch set Pack up for the very swing you saw above.

It was two unearned runs either way, and a clear two-RBI single for Pack, but that error gave Texas its third run and advanced Pack to third, though he wouldn’t score.

“My teammates put me in a great spot,” Pack said. “They got on, I wanted to get ready early and get my swing off. Happened to do some damage there.”

Two innings later, Rodriguez reached on another error, and with Becerra’s walk right after, Pack had another chance at the plate.

As we’ve become accustomed, he found his pitch and sent it to the right of the second baseman, scoring another run. A Casey Borba squeeze bunt would give Texas its fifth run.

Texas starting LHP Luke Harrison struggled with his command, which allowed Baylor to make a run in the very next half inning.

He only gave up one hit, but walked five with a wild pitch in his 3 1/3 innings. When he exited with one out in the third, Max Grubbs inherited runners at the corners, with a run already in off that wild pitch.

“I think his misses were small,” Schlossnagle said. “You know, he battled and kept us in the ball game. I think he’s a better pitcher than what he showed tonight in terms of commanding the baseball.”

Grubbs’ four-pitch walk to the first batter sent shivers up Texas fans’ spines, but a fielder’s choice grounder that probably should’ve been a double play, followed by a strikeout, only gave Baylor one more run.

And that would be all we’d get the rest of the night. Texas threatened at times, but the bats could never fully string together an inning, and Texas ended the game with just six hits, none from the top-three hitters in the order. The Longhorns fell victim to quite a few hard and long outs to deep parts of the field. Three out of four 105 MPH or more swings turned into outs.

The Horns hit the pen hard in this one, looking to Grubbs, freshman Michael Winter, LHPs Haiden Leffew and Ethan Walker, and Thomas Burns for a five-out save.

Leffew in particular impressed, inheriting two runners in the top of the seventh that Winter allowed on. Seemingly unfazed by who was at the plate, Leffew sat down the 3-4-5 batters with three straight Ks, two looking. His stuff looked nasty, and Schlossnagle is sure to utilize him more out of the bullpen, noting he was Texas’ best pitcher tonight.

Burns would take over for Walker in the eighth, who allowed a single and a flyout in his two batters, and shut down the Baylor lineup. He cruised through two outs in the eighth, and even with a two-out walk in the ninth, Baylor star SS Travis Sanders had no chance.

Baylor would end the game hitting one ball into the outfield all game (a flyout), but finding themselves on base 13 times, nine of which came from walks. Texas was clearly the better offensive unit today, but the staff struggled to keep the ball in the strike zone, and the Bears took advantage.

“The whole game felt uphill,” Schlossnagle noted. “That’s what baseball is going to be… we squared some balls up that didn’t fall in, just a good game for us to win in the fashion that we won.”

Texas moves to 10-0 on the year for Schlossnagle’s 1,000th win, and will face Ohio State at 2 P.M. tomorrow with hopes of sweeping the weekend at the BRUCE BOLT College Classic.