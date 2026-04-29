Jim Schlossnagle’s rare reaction says it all about Casey Borba’s redemption moment

No one on planet earth wanted to pitch to Casey Borba coming into Friday, March 27. Especially not the Oklahoma baseball team.

Borba had a series of pretty hilarious ABs. In the top of the second starting pitcher Cam Johnson got up 0-2 on Borba and never threw him another strike. Walk No. 1.

He’d swing early and ground out in the fifth after watching just one other teammate reach base in between plate appearances, but followed it up with a lengthy walk against the second reliever in his first batter faced.

In the eighth, he’d single to the right side, and in the 10th he’d be intentionally walked in favor of Ashton Larson, who would walk off the game.

Oklahoma seemed scared of Texas’ seven hole hitter and the possible damage he could do, but why?

Well, the night before, Borba had slammed his eighth homer in the month of March, knocking in six RBI in a blowout win. At that point in time, Borba’s OPS in conference play was over 1.100, an unreal number that most players rarely see on real volume in SEC play.

But fast forward a month later, and it felt like Borba might’ve been the coldest bat on the roster. Just four hits in the four SEC series following Oklahoma, and 19 strikeouts to boot.

These kinds of things happen in baseball, but it felt like it couldn’t be coming at a worse time to a worse player. Borba has been dubbed as one of the hardest working players on the roster, a quiet guy who is the only Longhorn consistently in the starting lineup that preludes the Jim Schlossnagle era.

So when Borba did this on a Tuesday night yesterday, it truly felt like a special moment in the year for this Longhorn team.

This team has no chance without #31.



We need him. He’ll deliver for us. Look at the Schloss hug. GOTTA HAVE IT.



Way to go, Casey. 🤘🏼⚾️🧡 pic.twitter.com/6RnlKddceA — Occupy LF (@OccupyLF) April 29, 2026

Sure, enjoy barrel and deep, deep home run, but spot what goes on after his homer. A full huddle hug from his teammates, Adrian Rodriguez motioning him towards the dugout, and most surprising of them all, a full embrace from head coach Jim Schlossnagle. Our NashTalksTexas put it best:

Rarely do you ever see Schloss interact with a player after an at bat, you can tell by the smile and interaction how badly Borba needed this one.



LFG https://t.co/D9t4hXyj0u pic.twitter.com/5w8IZfDI7d — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) April 29, 2026

“I care for all the players but you hate to see a guy that puts so much into it, cares so much about the team, holds a lot inside,” Schlossnagle said about the moment. “He’s a quiet guy, so it’s tough to kind of get him to talk through things and kind of get things off his chest. And I know he wants to do well for the team, and he’s been struggling, but he’s been working hard and the game rewarded him tonight. So I’m just really happy to see 1000 pounds fall off his back.”

That is NOT Schlossnagle’s style. He sits firmly on that stoop all game, rarely budging from his perch, always having his eyes on the field.

But even he couldn’t help himself. Everyone in that stadium knew Borba needed this, and the joy was infectious.

Of course, we got a chance to talk to Borba after the game. How could we not? He used to grimace at the thought of talking to the big bad media, but it can’t feel good to be shunned away when you were struggling the most.

So when we asked him how that home run felt, his answer wasn’t surprising, per se, but definitely stood out:

“I I mean, it felt good. But you know, being able to get that win and seeing Tinney hit that walk off, that was awesome, and that was definitely the moment of the game.”

Last night’s game was a roller coaster for the Longhorns, trailing by six in two different spots to Sam Houston of all teams. But Borba’s homer sparked a rally, and Texas came back at multiple points to win on a Carson Tinney walk-off homer.

For Borba, his moment paled in comparison to Tinney’s big hit, and the team’s win. That’s just the kind of player he is.

But he did lament on some of struggles throughout April:

“I think that’s part of the game. I mean, slumps are a thing,” Borba said. “You just got to show up and continue to work every day and stick through routines and just know that success is coming.”

“I think he’s just trying to get simpler, get back to who he is as a hitter,” Schlossnagle said. “We’ve been trying to get him to do some different things, maybe be able to use more of the field. And I still think he can do that from where he is right now, but maybe there’s a little bit of an over try. The game’s tough, man, and if you hold all that anxiety in the game will eat you up.”

Borba is one of the most important players to the future success of this Longhorn team, and simply seeing that baseball fly over the fence for the first time in four weeks could be the spark he needs to return to his old ways.

Texas will need the Borba of March to be able to compete in May, as the first marks the beginning of the Mississippi State series, one of the biggest of the year for Texas.