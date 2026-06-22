Joel Klatt ranks Arch Manning as No. 2 QB heading into 2026

On today’s iteration of the Joel Klatt Show, CFB analyst and Fox commentator Joel Klatt revealed his top 10 quarterbacks for the 2026 season, ranking Texas quarterback Arch Manning second.

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Klatt’s criteria were clear: “Here’s how I would draft them, list them, if I had to take ONE for this season. Granted, this is going to be a little bit determined about their experience level and what they have coming back on their own teams. How I would draft them AND my projection for the type of season they would have.”

As a result, Manning ended in the top five ahead of Notre Dame’s CJ Carr, Ole Miss’ Trinidad Chambliss and Ohio State’s Julian Sayin, but behind Oregon starter Dante Moore, who was Klatt’s No. 1 QB choice for 2026.

“I loved what I saw from Arch in the second half of the year,” Klatt said.

He’d follow that statement by reminding Longhorns all too painfully about Texas’ shortcomings in the early games of the season from both Manning and the team as a whole.

“They did not run the football well enough, their offensive line wasn’t good enough… because of that, I thought that the pressure was on Arch,” Klatt said.

Klatt emphasized one addition in particular for the Longhorns: WR Cam Coleman.

“I think Cam Coleman might have a monster year for Texas, he is a phenomenal player. When he was coming out, he and Jeremiah Smith were right there in recruiting,” Klatt said.

Klatt also noted a rebuilt running back room with Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers, as well as new tackle Melvin Siani.

“We know that he’s mobile. The reason that I have him above Julian Sayin, even though Sayin was more effective and more efficient last year, is that Arch does bring you that size and running ability, particularly when you need it,” Klatt said.

Manning ran for over 400 more yards than Sayin in 2025, including 155 total against Michigan with two scores.

That upside as a runner alongside his size and an expected jump from the Texas offense is enough for Klatt to place Manning inside the top two.

It seemed to Klatt that the primary differences between Moore and Manning were Moore’s accuracy and his playoff starting experience.

Still, it’s high praise from the former quarterback for Texas’ gun slinger, and sits in line with a lot of national sentiment.

Manning and Moore are the top two draft prospects heading into the 2027 NFL Draft, maybe outside of Jeremiah Smith, and while Moore is behind in Bet MGM’s Heisman trophy odds, Manning is tied with Carr at the very top.