John Meredith is Texas' highest-rated cornerback addition in over 15 years

The Texas Longhorns football program is known as DBU. It has gathered plenty of highly rated players and turned them into Thorpe Award winners and first-round selections over the years. While Texas has added plenty of elite corners in recent recruiting cycles, including a five-star in 2025 in Kade Phillips, none are as highly-rated or ranked as 2027 Fort Worth (Texas) North Crowley’s John Meredith.

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John Meredith, CB, Fort Worth (Texas) North Crowley – 2027

National: 2

Position: 1

State: 2

Rating: 98.62

Kade Phillips, CB, Missouri City (Texas) Fort Bend Hightower – 2025

National: 29

Position: 5

State: 8

Rating: 97.11

Kobe Black, CB, Waco (Texas) Connally – 2024

National: 37

Position: 6

State: 7

Rating: 96.70

Malik Muhammad, CB, Dallas (Texas) South Oak Cliff – 2023

National: 49

Position: 5

State: 8

Rating: 96.22

Jalen Green, CB, Houston (Texas) Heights – 2018

National: 40

Position: 7

State: 3

Rating: 96.13

Terrance Brooks, CB, Little Elm (Texas) – 2022

National: 56

Position: 7

State: 9

Rating: 95.90

Anthony Cook, CB, Houston (Texas) Lamar – 2018

National: 57

Position: 11

State: 7

Rating: 95.34

Graceson Littleton, CB, Tampa (Fla.) Wiregrass Ranch – 2025

National: 68

Position: 9

State: 11

Rating: 95.31

Quandre Diggs, CB, Angleton (Texas) – 2011

National: 41

Position: 3

State: 6

Rating: 94.90

Holton Hill, CB, Houston (Texas) Lamar – 2015

National: 94

Position: 7

State: 12

Rating: 94.28

Kris Boyd, CB, Gilmer (Texas) – 2015

National: 103

Position: 10

State: 14

Rating: 93.94

With Meredith in the fold, Texas has an extraordinary opportunity to add the No. 1 overall prospect Jalen Brewster in addition to the No. 2 overall prospect in Meredith.

Who does Rivals compare Meredith to?

Rivals’ Comp: Sauce Gardner

John Meredith’s combination of stature, length, and athleticism as a boundary corner reminds us of Sauce Gardner. Meredith is much more progressed as a prospect at the same stage, given he is more highly rated, sought after, and more physically filled out than Gardner was as a recruit. Gardner saw a growth spurt in college at Cincinnati. With that said, we see similarities between the two in terms of physical traits, play style, and ultimate ceiling.

Long and dynamic corner prospect with elite length and top-end speed. Can cover any body type at receiver that lines up against him. 6-foot-2, 175 pounds with 33-inch arms. Ran sub-22 in the 200m and jumped over 43 feet in the triple jump during his sophomore track and field season. Has the speed and hip fluidity to cover more sudden receivers and the physicality and length to handle bigger-bodied options. Excellent ball skills and ability to attack the football in the air. Needs to continue developing footwork and instincts in man coverage but has all the physical and athletic tools coaches covet at the position.