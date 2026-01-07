Jordan Washington to enter the transfer portal

Texas tight end Jordan Washington is expected to enter the transfer portal, per a report from CBS Sports. Washington, a redshirt freshman from Houston (Texas) Langham Creek played in 12 games in 2025.

Washington logged seven receptions for 109 yards and one touchdown in 2025. His best game was against Sam Houston, where he logged two catches for 33 yards and one score.

A member of the class of 2024, Washington was ranked as the No. 244 overall prospect, the No. 15 tight end, and the No. 42 player in Texas in the Rivals Industry Ranking. On3 ranked Washington as the No. 152 overall prospect, the No. 9 tight end, and the No. 24 player in Texas.

This story will be updated.

