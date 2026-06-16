Just about every primary arm is available to Texas in its CWS elimination game

When the No. 6 Texas Longhorns face the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs later tonight in a College World Series elimination game, the only pitcher that will be completely unavailable for Jim Schlossnagle and Max Weiner is Monday’s winning pitcher in Ruger Riojas.

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With Luke Harrison the likely starter, Texas will have almost its full gamut of pitchers available for the rematch with the Bulldogs tonight at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Dylan Volantis, the starter in Saturday’s 7-1 loss to Georgia in the opening round, is likely to be saved for Wednesday matchup with Oklahoma if the Longhorns can get past UGA at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. After throwing a career-high 111 pitches in his outing, Volantis will need every minute of rest he can get if he’s to start versus the Sooners. The only way he would have to pitch later tonight is if the game went into an exorbitant amount of extra innings.

Thanks to lopsided contests in the loss to Georgia and the win over Alabama, and to Schlossnagle saving Harrison, the Longhorns will have most of their high-leverage arms available this evening in a must-win game.

Harrison, who bounced between the Saturday and Sunday starter role during the 2026 season, last pitched on June 6 in relief of Volantis to secure the Longhorns’ game one win over Oregon in the Austin super regional. He threw just 27 pitches in 1.1 innings of shutout ball. He’s likely to get the starting nod in the most important game of the Longhorns’ 2026 campaign.

Whenever Schlossnagle and Weiner decide Harrison’s time on the mound is up, the full complement of bullpen arms will be available to them.

So far in Omaha, none of Sam Cozart, Thomas Burns, or Haiden Leffew have taken the mound. Among relievers with at least 30.0 IP on the season, only Brody Walls has pitched so far at the College World Series. He provided 2.0 scoreless innings on Monday versus Alabama.

To have a first-team All-American and national stopper of the year like Cozart fully ready for an elimination game is an incredible luxury. Cozart last pitched on June 7 against Oregon and logged 2.0 shutout innings on 28 pitches.

Burns has had his moments of glory and disappointment this season, something illustrated both by his .181 batting average against and his 1.39 WHIP in 22.1 innings. But the Longhorns have looked to him plenty in important SEC matchups and three times in the NCAA Tournament.

Leffew hasn’t pitched since the Austin regional, but he and Walker provide the Longhorns with left-handed options out of the bullpen. This year, opponents are batting just .176 against Leffew.

If Texas needed to tap into the back end of the bullpen, none of Brett Crossland, Michael Winter, Ethan Walker, or Cody Howard have thrown more than 20 pitches in Omaha. The only hurler other than the starters in Volantis and Riojas to have thrown over 35 pitches is Walls, who had 2.0 scoreless innings against Alabama on 38 pitches.

All year long, pitching has been a strength for the Longhorns. They are No. 12 in the nation in team ERA at 4.05 and No. 3 in the country in K-to-BB ratio at 3.45. They’re top 10 in H/9 allowed (No. 8), K/9 (No. 4), WHIP (No. 6), and BB/9 allowed (No. 18).

Harrison, Cozart, and Burns will have to lead the effort, especially against a Georgia staff that has used only two pitchers in Joey Volchko and Caden Aoki. But just about every major hurler for the Longhorns will need to be ready to answer the call to defeat the Bulldogs and advance to the CWS Semifinals.