Just Getting Into Texas Recruiting? Here Are Some Key Names to Know
It’s about that time to start getting more invested in high school recruiting—unless you’re of the mind that high school recruiting doesn’t matter anymore. I don’t know how someone would look at the current Texas roster and come to that conclusion, but it seems some have. It’s true that portal recruiting has become much more important, but that hasn’t minimized the importance of high school recruiting so much as it has forced a change in approach.