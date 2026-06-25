Just how good are Texas Baseball's top three transfers?

While Texas added its fourth commitment of the transfer portal window just yesterday in Long Beach State centerfielder Trevor Goldenetz, it’s the three names that came before him that give Texas fans the most excitement.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for $1 then get 50% off your first year!]

Linkin Garcia didn’t take long to choose the Horns after spending his freshman year at Texas Tech, committing to the Horns on June 3rd.

Garcia set the tone for the Longhorns, as the 6’5 shortstop was a freshman All-American in Lubbock this past year, slashing .338/.387/.489 for an .876 OPS, leading the Red Raiders in at-bats and doubles.

Texas was silent for two weeks, even losing a recruiting coordinator in that time, but landed one of the biggest commitments of the portal cycle so far with Saint Mary’s catcher Ian Armstrong.

A day later, it was three with OF Sawyer Solitaria from Kent State, a 6’5 225-pound power bat expected to play right field.

As of writing this article, 64Analytics, the most commonly used transfer portal rankings, ranks Armstrong as the No. 26 overall player in the portal, Garcia at No. 51 and Solitaria at No. 60.

It’s a solid group, as Texas is one of just four teams with three top-60 portal commitments.

64 has a great eye on who the top players are year-over-year, but it’s important to take in other forms of analysis on these players, especially with more refined criteria.

Earlier today, ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel, an MLB insider who focuses on prospects, ranked his own top 60 players in the college baseball transfer portal, but with an eye on the pros. McDaniel states:

‘These players are ranked based on pro potential, not projected college contributions or the stats they’ve already put up. When you’re in the ACC or SEC, those things are all pretty similar, with age and physical projectability the big variables along with where you stand on the tools to skills spectrum. You can look at my previous draft rankings to know that 40+ FV tier is generally late first round to early second round, while 40 FV tier takes you through the fourth round.’

As soon as you open this article, you’re greeted with a familiar name. The No. 1 overall player in the portal, according to McDaniel, is Ian Armstrong.

What separates Armstrong from a lot of prospects, in our eyes, is the unrealized power that combines with proven production. He had 16 homers while playing under 190 pounds as a sophomore. Combine natural progression with the excellent strength and condition staff, specifically coach Matt Couch, in Austin and we’re talking about a monster season potentially ahead for the Texas backstop.

Nate Savoie is No. 2, a catcher who Texas was in the final two for before he chose Texas A&M. He’s the No. 3 overall player on 64, 23 spots ahead of Armstrong, but when we were reporting on Savoie, it was clear that Texas wanted one of two catchers that they viewed very similarly. We didn’t name the player at the time, but it’s clear that that was Armstrong, and the Longhorns feel like they got one of the two most important players in the portal process.

Jackson Hotchiss of Arizona State is the only other player in the 40+ FV tier, but standing at the top of the 40 FV tier is Linkin Garcia.

McDaniel claims Texas has the No. 1 and 4 players in the class for professional scouting, as Garcia’s tremendous athleticism and power potential mixed with his youth makes him one of the most intriguing freshman transfers of the cycle so far.

Garcia has the ability to be a first-rounder in the 2028 draft, and Texas will have him for two years. He will focus less on the S&C aspect and more on individual tweaks with hitting coach Troy Tulowitzki, who is known for helping players like Aiden Robbins learn to lift the ball.

Lastly, Solitaria makes his way into the top 20 at No. 18. His size and strength combo will play in the SEC, and if he can keep his chase rate down, he’ll be a heavily touted MLB prospect.

There were also multiple uncommitted players noted in the top sixty, with Oregon’s Angel Laya being the only one in the 40 FV tier or higher at No. 15. Texas is in the running for his recruitment. Other notable names include USC RHP Gavin Lauridsen, Virginia RHP Jayden Stroman, and fellow Oregon Duck Naulivou Lauaki Jr.

Texas and LSU are the only teams with three top-20 prospects in this year’s class from McDaniel’s eye, and he notes them as his top two classes of the portal cycle.

Baseball portal class rankings are a bit harder to conceptualize because there are more factors at work than in a sport like football. There’s also less of a national interest, so sites like Rivals do not produce their own ranking system with reserves of scouts working on refining their process.

64Analytics had Haiden Leffew ranked ahead of Carson Tinney and Josh Livingston above Aiden Robbins in last year’s rankings. You could argue Robbins and Tinney were top-five transfers in the entire nation, as they were two of eight D1 Baseball All-Americans from the 2025 transfer portal, with UNC’s Owen Hull being the only other to make Omaha.

This is to say that a lot of success in the transfer portal comes after the player’s signing, as very few players who enter the transfer portal were already All-Americans or expected first-round picks in the next year’s draft.

While the Longhorns aren’t perfect, Tinney and Robbins are fantastic examples of players coming from less competition and worse development environments who absolutely blossomed under the Texas S&C and development plan.

There’s a lot of reason to be bullish on the production Texas will receive from these three transfers, in particular, at the top of the order with Anthony Pack and Adrian Rodriguez. Pair that with a 1-2 punch of Dylan Volantis and Sam Cozart, and the Longhorns are building a team full of future high draft picks and breakout candidates in 2027.