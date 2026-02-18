Just how good is this Texas Basketball offense?

Texas basketball fans could likely pinpoint at least three different times in the season where they were all but ready to move on to 2026-27, welcome a great true freshman class, and begin Phase 2 of the Sean Miller era.

The Maui Invitational is a clear one, losing to Arizona State (now 65th in KenPom) because they couldn’t focus on the one player making shots. One game out of the tournament, Texas lost by nearly 20 at home to Virginia, and it felt like a clear rebuild year.

After the first SEC game, many were done. Texas dropped a home matchup to arguably the worst team in the conference, Mississippi State, after a late collapse and OT failures. After the Tennessee loss later in the week, they were 0-2 in SEC play and just 9-6 overall.

But as the final buzzer rang in Austin last night, the Longhorns had scored 88 points en route to their fifth-straight win, taking them to 8-5 in SEC play and 17-9 overall.

What happened?

Sean Miller’s offensive system happened.

When Miller was hired to be the head coach of the Longhorns, the biggest selling points to Texas fans were his experience and his ability to coach an offense.

Miller had coached for 20 seasons between the A-10, Pac-12 and Big East at Xavier and Arizona, coaching some of the best offenses in the country with the Wildcats. None were more notable than his 2017-18 team, which ranked 11th in offensive rating with four players averaging over 12 points per game, none more notable than future No. 1 overall pick DeAndre Ayton.

Texas needed that experience and offensive skill after the Rodney Terry era, where Texas had a paltry offense despite sending star guard Tre Johnson to the NBA in top-10 pick fashion.

Some of us thought it would take a year to get this Miller offense truly going, but as it stands on February 18th, the Texas Longhorns have the No. 5 offense in the nation.

Yes, you read that correctly. Better than Duke. Better than Arizona. Better than Houston, all of which are top-five teams in KenPom.

It’s a truly tremendous turnaround, given the makeup of this roster.

Miller inherited just three true rotation players from the Terry days, a trio of combo guards that averaged a combined 28 points per game in 2025.

From there, Miller was forced to build what he could of an eight-man rotation, looking for role players from both top programs (Purdue, St. John’s) and upcoming stars from mid-majors (FAU) to hodgepodge together a team that could work.

Lastly, and most importantly, Miller brought two players with him from Xavier, with headliner Dailyn Swain turning into a monster for these Longhorns.

In conference play, Swain is now seventh in PPG, one of just eight players to average over 20 PPG. But it’s not just him.

Just six SEC teams have two players averaging 15 PPG. It’s a good mark to be at. Texas is the only one with three, thanks to Swain, Tramon Mark and Matas Vokietatis.

When you narrow that number down to 12 PPG, Texas becomes one of just three schools with four scorers over 12 PPG, with the inclusion of Jordan Pope. Alabama, KenPom’s No. 3 offense, somehow has five of such players.

Still, Texas’ quartet of Swain, Mark, Vokietatis and Pope provides over 63 points per night to this offense. Few teams, if any, have four players doing that on the offensive end.

That really shone last night, when Texas needed those outside of Swain to step up when he had foul trouble. He still ended the night with 21 points, but the four would combine for 74 of the team’s 88 points. They alone would’ve nearly outscored Florida, which won with 76 points last night.

What really sticks out about Miller’s proficiency is the way he has adapted to this group. He’s known for fast pace, heavy screening, running in transition, and NBA-like emphasis on kickout threes. But when he inherited a team without a true point guard but three combo guards, he knew he had to emphasize the front court more in the portal.

The team still doesn’t have a natural point guard, but they are a top-five offense in the country. That seems almost unfathomable, but it’s because Miller has slowed the game down to allow for his players’ strengths to shine.

Miller’s Xavier teams usually lived in the thirties in tempo, outside of the 2024-25 season. This Texas team? Try 200th.

That’s because Miller has made the game about what Texas is good at. Driving to the rim with Swain. Getting Vokietatis engaged down low to draw a foul. Allowing Mark and Pope to drive to find their spots for mid ranges, or to kick it out to Cam Heide for a three.

The Longhorns are the best team in the conference in drawing fouls, and no team benefits more from the charity stripe than Texas. Vokietatis has far and away the most attempts on the year in the SEC, and he’s making them at a decent 70% clip for a big man.

As we approach March and Texas hopes to play in the tournament, we’ll analyze this offense even deeper. But for now, just sit back and enjoy a Texas offense that has the ability to drop over 80 on any given night. We haven’t been treated to this much in the last 15 years.