Kevin Durant, Nike, UT announce new NIL program with Madison Booker as the first exclusive partner

Longhorn men’s basketball great Kevin Durant and the University of Texas announced what’s described as a “comprehensive NIL program” that will “celebrate a select group of Longhorn student-athletes in their continued basketball journeys.” Current Texas women’s basketball All-American Madison Booker will become the first athlete to receive KD player editions, apparel, and more according to a UT release.

“My time at UT had a huge impact on not only my basketball career, but on me personally,” said Durant in a statement. “Supporting players during their college playing career was always a goal, and I’m thrilled to be able to expand our partnership with UT, bring Boardroom into the mix, and create programming that benefits all UT student-athletes.”

Said Booker, “It means a lot to be a Nike athlete. Honestly, it’s a blessing. I think that’s also part of why I came to UT – the opportunities here are amazing.”

According to a release, UT, Nike, and Durant’s Boardroom will also partner on an annual sports business summit open to UT student-athletes and sports business students. The inaugural summit is planned for later this year.

“We are forever grateful for Kevin and so appreciative of this collaboration with Nike,” said Chris Del Conte, UT vice president and athletics director. “Kevin’s support and loyalty to The University of Texas — especially through its Center for Sports Leadership and Innovation and our athletics program — have been truly special. He’s an incredible representative of Texas and an outstanding ambassador for the Longhorns. This partnership is the beginning of big things, and Madison is a great one to start with. Like Kevin, she is the epitome of the pride and winning tradition of The University of Texas.”

Added women’s basketball head coach Vic Schaefer, “Nike (and KD) couldn’t have a better person representing them than Madison Booker. Madison has always said she’s modeled her game after KD, and the hard work she’s put into her craft truly shows.”

Booker, one of the best players in Texas history, is a junior from Ridgeland (Miss.) Germantown. She is a two-time All-American and was the 2024 Big 12 player of the year as a freshman. In 2025, she followed it up with SEC player of the year honors. She was named a first-team All-SEC selection for the SEC Tournament Champion Longhorns. This season, she’s averaging 18.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists.

Durant, who spent the 2006-07 season at Texas, averaged 25.8 points and 11.1 rebounds during his one season in Austin. He won the 2007 Naismith and Wooden Awards and was the AP player of the year. He was also a first-team All-American. He was picked second overall in the 2007 NBA Draft, and has enjoyed an all-time great career with multiple teams.

Future athlete signings, across basketball and other sports, will follow, per release.