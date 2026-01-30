Key questions for Texas baseball ahead of tomorrow's alumni game

Tomorrow, the 2026 Texas Longhorns will face some former players prepping for the upcoming MLB or MiLB season in the annual alumni game. While this game hasn’t traditionally given us concrete answers to all of the questions we may have, it will give us a little insight and possibly answer some of those uncertainties fans have.

Unlike last year, the weather this year is going to be brutal at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. The temperature is set to rest in the mid-40s with a wind chill of 39°, so bring a nice warm jacket if you’re going. The wind will also be unfavorable for the long ball with 10-20 mph winds blowing in from left-center field.

With that out of the way, let’s look at the alumni roster. While alumni pitchers won’t be taking the mound, Texas’ 2026 will get in some work in a live setting against current pros.

For those that may remember, Dylan Volantis gave us the first glimpse of what was to come in this game last year, pitching three innings and allowing one unearned run on two hits. We also saw a healthy Adrian Rodriguez launch his first homer at the Disch, with Ruger Riojas tossing three excellent innings on the mound.

This is a situation where many players are wanting to display what they can do in a live setting, and in front of all of the fans.

So what are some of the questions still looming as we head into tomorrow’s scrimmage?

What is the outfield going to look like?

Texas is essentially replacing all three outfield spots. Left field was turbulent at best last year. Will Gasparino is no longer playing center for the Longhorns now that he’s at UCLA. Max Belyeu went to the MLB Draft. Tommy Farmer, who took over for Belyeu in his injury absence last year, has transferred to Cal Irvine.

Who is going to line up in center field? Will Aiden Robbins or Jonah Williams be out there to start the game? How do Anthony Pack Jr. and Ashton Larson look? Does Dariyan Pendergrass have a chance to make an impact for the defense?

Close attention should be paid to the outfield.

How does Adrian Rodriguez look at shortstop?

The sophomore went up to Jim Schlossnagle and challenged himself by asserting his desire with Texas’ head coach to play a very tough and important position. After he had Troy Tulowitzki as a mentor during the offseason, will Rodriguez look the part at short? How will Temo Becerra look at the position?

Who has the lead at third base?

Right now a battle seems to be going on between Josh Livingston and Becerra at the hot corner. While Becerra has lined up a third in two winter scrimmages, Livingston has been swinging a hot bat and playing good defense, creating a challenge at who will play third base.

Tomorrow should give us some insight to that battle.

How does Casey Borba look at first base?

Borba had some moments in the fall scrimmages that showed there was still work to be done before the 1B job was handed to him, but there’s confidence he can man the role from those in and around the program. Namely Kimble Schuessler, who has helped Borba with some of the finer details of the position.

It is a massive bonus for Borba to have Schuessler to help him understand first base. It seems like an easy position to play, but it is one of the positions that demands natural athleticism and consistent use of agility. You’ve also got to have the glove to play the spot.

How do the freshmen pitchers look?

Headlining the group of freshmen are Michael Winter, Brett Crossland, and Sam Cozart. As previously mentioned, this game last year was our first glimpse at what was to come with Volantis on the mound.

What does the batting order looking like?

Of all the questions to be answered, this is probably the one that will linger longest. Nevertheless if we see a player like Borba batting fourth or Ethan Mendoza batting sixth, those will certainly be things to make note of as we head to opening day.

While the alumni game won’t answer every question about the outfield, shortstop, third base, first base, or final batting order, the competitive at-bats should provide meaningful insight heading into opening day.

And we get to see some our favorite Horns back at the Disch in their professional colors.