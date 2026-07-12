Kobe Black is ready for more in 2026

On Wednesday, Texas defensive back Kobe Black joined fellow DB Jelani McDonald at the Capital Plaza McDonald’s as part of a NIL and community outreach event. The entire store was decked out in burnt orange, and Black was able to help serve customers and promote the Longhorns in the midst of summer workouts.

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Jelani McDonald and Kobe Black serving customers as part of a meet and greet at the Capitol Plaza McDonald’s pic.twitter.com/Hr5M7ovDqg — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) July 8, 2026

“It’s been very fun,” Black said Wednesday. “I never really knew how McDonald’s even worked, just ordering from all the times I’ve been here. Getting to see how it is in the background and see what everybody doesn’t see every day. It’s fun to see how everything works.”

What’s his go-to Mickey D’s order?

“I go 10 piece (McNuggets), basket of fries, Powerade with a McFlurry,” Black said.

Black is now entering his third season on the 40 Acres. He ended last year with a flourish with an interception versus Texas A&M. On the whole in 2025, Black logged 15 tackles with one interception and a pass defended. Is he ready for more responsibilities in 2026?

“I feel way more comfortable,” Black said. “I’m very excited for the season. I’m very excited for us as a team. I’m way more comfortable playing in front of a lot of people. I’m ready for the season and ready to see how we do as a team.”

The chance to work in the service industry was a brief respite from Texas’ summer conditioning work with strength coach Torre Becton.

“Summer workouts have been great,” Black said. “You know with Coach Becton how the workouts are. It’s really just coming in and trying to dominate the workouts as a team. It’s been great though.”

Like McDonald, Black said the Longhorns’ strength at this point in the year is their connectiveness.

“The defense, we’ve for sure been looking good being a team and being together,” Black said. “We’re all very tight, and that all helps when it comes to games and communicating with each other on the field.”

Black said he believes that closeness will help the team this fall.

“I just think we’re closer,” Black said. “I feel like we hang out more off the field. I feel like anybody can tell anybody if they’re slacking or anything. It’s not going to be anyone mad. Everybody is just listening to everybody, and we’re all a family.”

Those summer workouts have included some 7-on-7 work against the Texas offense. Black said Arch Manning has provided the defense with a considerable challenge in June and July.

“It’s been great,” Black said. “He’s obviously a great quarterback. He makes some crazy throws. The margin of error I have right now, or anybody on defense has, is very small. It makes us better every day.”

When it came to his work at McDonald’s, Black thought he earned employee of the month honors over McDonald. His chance to prove himself as a player arrives in 55 days.