Kobe Black to enter the transfer portal

Texas defensive back Kobe Black plans to enter the transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos reports.

NEW: Texas DB Kobe Black plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports.



Black has totaled 28 tackles, 1 interception and 1 pass deflection over the last two seasons. https://t.co/KKyvpyyceC pic.twitter.com/vSxJavB7vV — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 9, 2026

Black, originally from Waco (Texas) Connally, finished the 2025 season with 15 tackles and one interception which occurred at the end of the Texas A&M game.

A member of Texas’ class of 2024, Black was ranked as the No. 37 overall prospect, the No. 6 cornerback, and the No. 7 player in Texas in the Rivals Industry Ranking. On3 ranked Black as the No. 69 overall prospect, the No. 10 cornerback, and the No. 14 player in Texas.

