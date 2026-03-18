Laurence Seymore granted eligibility for 2026

Former Western Kentucky guard and Texas signee Laurence Seymore has been granted his extension of eligibility waiver for the 2026 season, On3’s Pete Nakos confirms. Seymore announced his commitment to Texas on Tuesday, January 27th.

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Seymore was a curious case, as he committed to the Longhorns without certainty on whether or not he’d be able to play in 2026.

Seymore is entering his sixth year of college, having made stops at Miami, Akron and Western Kentucky on the way. In 2021, Seymore redshirted with the Hurricanes. In 2022, he played his freshman season. In 2023, Seymore transferred to Akron, but entered the portal outside of the transfer portal windows. He took a residency year and did not play a single snap of football. He spent 2024 in Akron before transferring to the Hilltoppers in 2025.

That 2023 season is what was specifically targeted by the Longhorns and Seymore’s team. Instead of denying Seymore’s waiver and inviting a legal battle, the NCAA elected to provide the waiver. With that, the Longhorns are provided with a second-team All-American offensive lineman in 2026.

Seymore is ranked as the No. 843 overall prospect and the No. 78 interior offensive lineman in the transfer portal in the On3 Industry Ranking. On3 ranks Seymore as the No. 66 interior offensive lineman.

He’s part of a transfer portal O-line class that features Jonte Newman, Dylan Sikorski, and Melvin Siani.

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