Learn all about Will Muschamp's defense and its answers for each problem
Ever since Texas hired Will Muschamp to be the Longhorns defensive coordinator, PackTalksXO, Texas Homer, and I have explained each facet of the upcoming defense and its solutions for problems posed by modern offenses. We’re eight episodes in and we’ve covered a lot of ground in each video over on the Inside Texas YouTube channel.
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The Will Muschamp Defense (Ep. 1): Everything Starts With Man Coverage
Man defense is the fundamental building block of Will Muschamp’s defense.
The Will Muschamp Defense (Ep. 2): From Man to Zone — Why Cover 3 Matters
To take the next step in understanding Muschamp’s defense, you have to understand Cover 3.
The Will Muschamp Defense (Ep. 3): Shutting Down Explosive Offenses with Quarters
Here’s the next crucial step in building a dominant Will Muschamp defense.
The Will Muschamp Defense (Ep. 4): Eliminate Explosives with Suffocating Double Teams
Let’s see how Will Muschamp will solve passing offenses with the bracket concept.
The Will Muschamp Defense (Ep. 5): The Secret to Beating Trips Formations
Here’s how Will Muschamp will handle trips formations.
The Will Muschamp Defense (Ep. 6): Destroy Early Down Offense With The Mint Front
The mint front is an excellent tool to stifle opposing offenses on early downs.
The Will Muschamp Defense (Ep. 7): Don’t Let Offenses Break the Mint Front
The mint front has a flaw offenses will attack. Let’s solve that.
The Will Muschamp Defense (Ep. 8): This Front Is a Run Game Nightmare
The four-down over front paired with single-high coverage demolishes opposing run games.
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