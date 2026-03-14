Learn all about Will Muschamp's defense and its answers for each problem

Ever since Texas hired Will Muschamp to be the Longhorns defensive coordinator, PackTalksXO, Texas Homer, and I have explained each facet of the upcoming defense and its solutions for problems posed by modern offenses. We’re eight episodes in and we’ve covered a lot of ground in each video over on the Inside Texas YouTube channel.

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The Will Muschamp Defense (Ep. 1): Everything Starts With Man Coverage

Man defense is the fundamental building block of Will Muschamp’s defense.

The Will Muschamp Defense (Ep. 2): From Man to Zone — Why Cover 3 Matters

To take the next step in understanding Muschamp’s defense, you have to understand Cover 3.

The Will Muschamp Defense (Ep. 3): Shutting Down Explosive Offenses with Quarters

Here’s the next crucial step in building a dominant Will Muschamp defense.

The Will Muschamp Defense (Ep. 4): Eliminate Explosives with Suffocating Double Teams

Let’s see how Will Muschamp will solve passing offenses with the bracket concept.

The Will Muschamp Defense (Ep. 5): The Secret to Beating Trips Formations

Here’s how Will Muschamp will handle trips formations.

The Will Muschamp Defense (Ep. 6): Destroy Early Down Offense With The Mint Front

The mint front is an excellent tool to stifle opposing offenses on early downs.

The Will Muschamp Defense (Ep. 7): Don’t Let Offenses Break the Mint Front

The mint front has a flaw offenses will attack. Let’s solve that.

The Will Muschamp Defense (Ep. 8): This Front Is a Run Game Nightmare

The four-down over front paired with single-high coverage demolishes opposing run games.

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