Lincoln Mageo Locks in Official Visit to Texas for June 12–14

Just days after being on campus, Oceanside (CA) offensive lineman Lincoln Mageo has officially locked in his return trip to Texas, setting an official visit for June 12–14. The quick turnaround highlights the strong impression the Longhorns made during his recent visit, as Kyle Flood and the staff continue to prioritize the talented trench prospect. With Texas emphasizing development and physicality up front, getting Mageo back on campus for an official will be a key step as the Longhorns look to solidify their position in his recruitment.

