LIVE UPDATES: Texas looks to find its 10th win in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
Wardell Mack INT12/31/2025 04:48:51 PM
An errant throw from Bryce Underwood leads to a Wardell Mack interception deep in Texas territory. They’ll take over at the 4.
Manning runs in for the score12/31/2025 04:34:54 PM
Arch scampers for 23 yards, bouncing off some tackles, to give Texas a four-point lead with 20 minutes left in the game.
Michigan kicks a field goal to begin the 2H12/31/2025 04:22:04 PM
A five minute drive ends with an incompletion and a field goal for Dominic Zvada.
Start of 3Q: 17-1712/31/2025 04:09:01 PM
A big Michigan return puts the Wolverines near the 50 to start the half.
Zvada misses the FG, the game is tied at half12/31/2025 03:47:43 PM
A missed FG from the Wolverines keeps the game notted at 17 heading into the locker rooms.
Endries finds the endzone12/31/2025 03:14:31 PM
A long drive with penalties, drops and miscues falls in Texas’ favor as Manning finds Endries for a 17 yard TD. Tie game.
Michigan responds with the TD12/31/2025 03:03:15 PM
The Wolverines drive down the field and score on the Longhorns. 17-10 with 10 minutes left in the first half.
Clark and Texas respond!12/31/2025 02:54:00 PM
Texas finds its first touchdown of the game after a creative 4th down conversion and a Christian Clark TD run. We’re tied at 10 just after the start of the 2nd quarter.
Michigan scores the game’s first TD12/31/2025 02:41:34 PM
The Wolverines capitalize on the special teams mistake as Underwood finds a receiver on the edge of the endzone for a TD.
Michigan recovers a fumble on the kickoff12/31/2025 02:36:32 PM
Ryan Niblett has the ball punched out and Michigan takes over nearly in the red zone.
Michigan ties it up12/31/2025 02:32:11 PM
The Wolverines moved the ball some, but Texas’ defense led by a big Bo Barnes sack holds them to 3.
Texas punts12/31/2025 02:23:10 PM
A 3rd and 1 FB Dive goes nowhere and the Longhorns punt it back to the Wolverines. Michigan takes over around its own 30.
Michigan punts it back12/31/2025 02:18:39 PM
Underwood’s bobble snap leads to a free sack for Colin Simmons on third down, and Texas will take over again with the ball on the 24.
Texas kicks the field goal12/31/2025 02:11:55 PM
Manning’s inaccurate third down pass leads to the field goal unit coming out, and Texas has an early 3-0 lead.
Texas to begin the game with the ball12/31/2025 02:04:32 PM
Michigan wins the toss and will defer.
Texas vs Michigan12/31/2025 12:41:33 PM
The Longhorns and Wolverines will kick off at 2 P.M. Central (3 EST) as both teams look to capture double-digit wins for the 2025 season.