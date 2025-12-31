Skip to main content
Texas
Join Now

LIVE UPDATES: Texas looks to find its 10th win in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

by: Evan Vieth4 hours ago
By:Evan Vieth

Wardell Mack INT

12/31/2025 04:48:51 PM

An errant throw from Bryce Underwood leads to a Wardell Mack interception deep in Texas territory. They’ll take over at the 4.

By:Evan Vieth

Manning runs in for the score

12/31/2025 04:34:54 PM

Arch scampers for 23 yards, bouncing off some tackles, to give Texas a four-point lead with 20 minutes left in the game.

By:Evan Vieth

Michigan kicks a field goal to begin the 2H

12/31/2025 04:22:04 PM

A five minute drive ends with an incompletion and a field goal for Dominic Zvada.

By:Evan Vieth

Start of 3Q: 17-17

12/31/2025 04:09:01 PM

A big Michigan return puts the Wolverines near the 50 to start the half.

By:Evan Vieth

Zvada misses the FG, the game is tied at half

12/31/2025 03:47:43 PM

A missed FG from the Wolverines keeps the game notted at 17 heading into the locker rooms.

By:Evan Vieth

Endries finds the endzone

12/31/2025 03:14:31 PM

A long drive with penalties, drops and miscues falls in Texas’ favor as Manning finds Endries for a 17 yard TD. Tie game.

By:Evan Vieth

Michigan responds with the TD

12/31/2025 03:03:15 PM

The Wolverines drive down the field and score on the Longhorns. 17-10 with 10 minutes left in the first half.

By:Evan Vieth

Clark and Texas respond!

12/31/2025 02:54:00 PM

Texas finds its first touchdown of the game after a creative 4th down conversion and a Christian Clark TD run. We’re tied at 10 just after the start of the 2nd quarter.

By:Evan Vieth

Michigan scores the game’s first TD

12/31/2025 02:41:34 PM

The Wolverines capitalize on the special teams mistake as Underwood finds a receiver on the edge of the endzone for a TD.

By:Evan Vieth

Michigan recovers a fumble on the kickoff

12/31/2025 02:36:32 PM

Ryan Niblett has the ball punched out and Michigan takes over nearly in the red zone.

By:Evan Vieth

Michigan ties it up

12/31/2025 02:32:11 PM

The Wolverines moved the ball some, but Texas’ defense led by a big Bo Barnes sack holds them to 3.

By:Evan Vieth

Texas punts

12/31/2025 02:23:10 PM

A 3rd and 1 FB Dive goes nowhere and the Longhorns punt it back to the Wolverines. Michigan takes over around its own 30.

By:Evan Vieth

Michigan punts it back

12/31/2025 02:18:39 PM

Underwood’s bobble snap leads to a free sack for Colin Simmons on third down, and Texas will take over again with the ball on the 24.

By:Evan Vieth

Texas kicks the field goal

12/31/2025 02:11:55 PM

Manning’s inaccurate third down pass leads to the field goal unit coming out, and Texas has an early 3-0 lead.

By:Evan Vieth

Texas to begin the game with the ball

12/31/2025 02:04:32 PM

Michigan wins the toss and will defer.

By:Evan Vieth

Texas vs Michigan

12/31/2025 12:41:33 PM

The Longhorns and Wolverines will kick off at 2 P.M. Central (3 EST) as both teams look to capture double-digit wins for the 2025 season.

You may also like