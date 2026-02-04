Texas vs. Goliath(s): The real threats looming for the Longhorns in 2026

Even though they’re often seen as the villain, the Texas Longhorns are the hero in our story.

They’re the one ready to face off against Goliath. It can be lonely being the hero, surrounded by enemies on all sides. But, in the immortal words of Michael Scott: “You know what else is facing five Goliaths? America. Al-Qaeda. Global warming. Sex predators. Mercury poisoning.”

A few days ago I wrote about what I wanted to hear over the course of the offseason, but now I’ll tell you what I’m scared of. And we’ll see just how many Goliaths Steve Sarkisian’s team is up against.

Texas could be a CFP committee victim again

Fox and the Big Ten versus ESPN and the SEC are halting momentum on a further expanded playoff to 16. Now, I’m against the proposed 24-team playoff from the B1G—at that point we should just make the whole season one big knockout tournament.

However, the Longhorns are undoubtedly a loser when it comes to the current format of 12. And that has everything to do with their scheduling circumstances in 2026.

Because the open spots are narrower than they’ve ever been. Notre Dame is guaranteed a CFP spot next year if they finish top 12 (they will), so will a G5 team (still), while Texas found out the hard way that the door is still closed on a 9-3 team getting into the final field. The selection committee counts W/L columns like they’re a kindergarten class sorting blue and yellow jelly beans, and they have less creativity than a bunch of Neanderthals who are tasked with cosplaying Shakespeare for a live audience.

Though 9-3 behind Arch Manning would be extremely disappointing when looking at the season seven months out, it has to be said the Longhorns might have the most difficult schedule in the country. Ohio State in week two, then five to six SEC teams who will be ranked in the preseason top 25 amidst a nine-game SEC slate. There is no room for error for Texas.

Top-Heaviness

Though Texas upgraded its frontline talent in the transfer portal in an effort to surround Manning and Colin Simmons with blue-chippers on both sides of the ball, I do worry about the depth a tad bit. Especially in the running back room, at secondary, and on the offensive and defensive lines. Sure, there are a lot of familiar names in the two- and three-deep. But familiarity with a player’s bio doesn’t equate to readiness. Longhorn fans learned that the hard way in the 2010s. The class of 2025 stepping up will alleviate these concerns tremendously and therefore, I loved reading Charlie Williams’ positive reports on their offseason so far.

That said, did Indiana have the best depth in the country before they went undefeated in 2025? Not even close. I’m not even sure Ohio State did the year prior. Those teams simply had the best starters and the veterans who were ready to get the job done.

The Benefit of the Doubt

I fully trust Steve Sarkisian in rivalry games against Oklahoma and Texas A&M. He’s mastered that important aspect of coaching: beat the snot out of your rivals. But we know Sark will face Ryan Day in week two, and we have to assume he’ll face off against Kirby Smart at some point. He’s 0-5 against those coaches and logos.

Do I trust that his team will be able to get it done this time? Can they play disciplined football and avoid penalties? Or punch a crucial 4th-and-goal in from the two-yard line when it’s against one of these opponents? I’m not sure how willing I am to believe in that anymore.

At the same time, that’s sports though, right? Nobody has climbed the mountain, slayed the dragon, or conquered their demons.

Until they do.

