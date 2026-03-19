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Longhorns in the NCAA Tournament: How to watch Texas vs. BYU

Joe Cookby: Joe Cook1 hour agojosephcook89

The 11-seed Texas Longhorns, fresh off a thrilling 68-66 win over NC State in the First Four, are set to take on the 6-seed BYU Cougars tonight in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Here’s how to watch, betting lines, statistics, notes, and more.

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Here’s how to watch, betting lines, game notes from UT, stats, and much more.

How to watch

Time: 6:25 p.m.

Location: Moda Center (18,546) – Portland, Ore.

TV Network: TBS

All-time series: BYU leads, 5-2

Last meeting: BYU 84-72 (Jan. 27, 2024; Provo)

Betting the game
Odds via BetMGM

Point spread: BYU -2.5

Over/under: 157.5

Moneyline: Texas +115, BYU -140

Game notes via Texas

Game 34: No. 11 seed TEXAS (19-14, 9-9 SEC) vs. No. 6 seed BYU (23-11, 9-9 Big 12)

NCAA Tournament First Round
Thursday, March 19, 2026 – 6:25 p.m. Central / 4:25 p.m. Pacific
Moda Center (18,546) – Portland, Oregon

GameDay Quick Facts

  • TELEVISION: The game will be televised nationally by TBS with Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Wally Szczerbiak (analyst) and Jared Greenberg (reporter) on the call.
  • RADIO: The Longhorn Radio Network broadcasts every UT game on the statewide network. Craig Way (pxp) and Eddie Oran (analyst) will call the action. Check TexasLonghorns.com for a listing of affiliates carrying the game. Westwood One Radio will broadcast the game nationally with Ryan Radtke (pxp) and Austin Croshere (analyst).
  • SERIES: BYU leads, 5-2. Last meeting: BYU 84-72 (Jan. 27, 2024; Provo)

Notables

  • LOOKING TO REACH THE ROUND OF 32, AGAIN: With a win on Thursday in Portland, the Longhorns would advance to the NCAA Tournament Round of 32 for the fourth time in last five years.
  • MARK HITS ANOTHER GAME-WINNER: Graduate G Tramon Mark converted his fifth career collegiate game-winning basket, when he knocked down an 18-foot jumper with 1.1 seconds left in Tuesday’s 68-66 win over NC State in Dayton. Mark had two game-winners while at Houston, one at Arkansas and now two at Texas.
  • WEAVER SEES DOUBLE: Senior G Chendall Weaver recorded his first career collegiate double-double (11 points, 10 rebounds) during Tuesday’s victory against NC State. Weaver also tied his career high in rebounds.
  • CLEAN THE GLASS: Texas posted a +12-rebound margin (45-33) rebound margin, including a 15-7 edge on the offensive glass, in Tuesday’s win against NC State.

Player availability report

Previous starting five and key depth for BYU

F AJ Dybantsa: 25.3 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 3.8 apg
G Kennard Davis: 8.5 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.3 apg
G Rob Wright: 18.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 4.7 apg
C Keba Keita: 6.3 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 0.3 apg
G Aleksej Kostic: 4.2 ppg, 0.9 rpg, 0.4 apg

F Khadim Mboup: 2.3 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 0.4 apg
F Dominique Diomande: 2.0 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 0.1 apg
C Abdullah Ahmed: 1.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 0.4 apg

2025-26 Texas roster

PlayerNumberGradePPGRPGAPGPrevious School
Jordan Pope0Sr.13.12.11.9Oregon State
Cole Bott1Gr.0.50.20.2
Chendall Weaver2Sr.5.84.31.2UT-Arlington
Dailyn Swain3Jr.17.77.63.4Xavier
Declan Duru Jr.4Fr.1.31.20.0
Camden Heide5Jr.6.12.70.7Purdue
Simeon Wilcher7Jr.6.01.81.8St. John’s
Matas Vokietaitis8So.15.56.90.6FAU
John Clark9Fr.N/AN/AN/A
Nic Codie10So.3.93.10.6
Tramon Mark12Gr.13.63.51.9Arkansas
Lewis Obiorah14Fr.N/AN/AN/A
Lassina Traore23Gr.3.45.10.6Xavier
Anthon McDermott33R-Fr.0.90.60.3
Brandon Taylor44Gr.0.80.50.0East Texas A&M

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