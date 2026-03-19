Longhorns in the NCAA Tournament: How to watch Texas vs. BYU

The 11-seed Texas Longhorns, fresh off a thrilling 68-66 win over NC State in the First Four, are set to take on the 6-seed BYU Cougars tonight in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Here’s how to watch, betting lines, statistics, notes, and more.

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Here’s how to watch, betting lines, game notes from UT, stats, and much more.

How to watch

Time: 6:25 p.m.

Location: Moda Center (18,546) – Portland, Ore.

TV Network: TBS

All-time series: BYU leads, 5-2

Last meeting: BYU 84-72 (Jan. 27, 2024; Provo)

Betting the game

Odds via BetMGM

Point spread: BYU -2.5

Over/under: 157.5

Moneyline: Texas +115, BYU -140

Game notes via Texas

Game 34: No. 11 seed TEXAS (19-14, 9-9 SEC) vs. No. 6 seed BYU (23-11, 9-9 Big 12)

NCAA Tournament First Round

Thursday, March 19, 2026 – 6:25 p.m. Central / 4:25 p.m. Pacific

Moda Center (18,546) – Portland, Oregon

GameDay Quick Facts

TELEVISION: The game will be televised nationally by TBS with Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Wally Szczerbiak (analyst) and Jared Greenberg (reporter) on the call.

RADIO: The Longhorn Radio Network broadcasts every UT game on the statewide network. Craig Way (pxp) and Eddie Oran (analyst) will call the action. Check TexasLonghorns.com for a listing of affiliates carrying the game. Westwood One Radio will broadcast the game nationally with Ryan Radtke (pxp) and Austin Croshere (analyst).

SERIES: BYU leads, 5-2. Last meeting: BYU 84-72 (Jan. 27, 2024; Provo)

Notables

LOOKING TO REACH THE ROUND OF 32, AGAIN: With a win on Thursday in Portland, the Longhorns would advance to the NCAA Tournament Round of 32 for the fourth time in last five years.

MARK HITS ANOTHER GAME-WINNER: Graduate G Tramon Mark converted his fifth career collegiate game-winning basket, when he knocked down an 18-foot jumper with 1.1 seconds left in Tuesday’s 68-66 win over NC State in Dayton. Mark had two game-winners while at Houston, one at Arkansas and now two at Texas.

WEAVER SEES DOUBLE: Senior G Chendall Weaver recorded his first career collegiate double-double (11 points, 10 rebounds) during Tuesday’s victory against NC State. Weaver also tied his career high in rebounds.

CLEAN THE GLASS: Texas posted a +12-rebound margin (45-33) rebound margin, including a 15-7 edge on the offensive glass, in Tuesday’s win against NC State.



Player availability report

Previous starting five and key depth for BYU

F AJ Dybantsa: 25.3 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 3.8 apg

G Kennard Davis: 8.5 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.3 apg

G Rob Wright: 18.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 4.7 apg

C Keba Keita: 6.3 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 0.3 apg

G Aleksej Kostic: 4.2 ppg, 0.9 rpg, 0.4 apg

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F Khadim Mboup: 2.3 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 0.4 apg

F Dominique Diomande: 2.0 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 0.1 apg

C Abdullah Ahmed: 1.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 0.4 apg

2025-26 Texas roster