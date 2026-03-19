Longhorns in the NCAA Tournament: How to watch Texas vs. BYU
The 11-seed Texas Longhorns, fresh off a thrilling 68-66 win over NC State in the First Four, are set to take on the 6-seed BYU Cougars tonight in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Here’s how to watch, betting lines, statistics, notes, and more.
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Here’s how to watch, betting lines, game notes from UT, stats, and much more.
How to watch
Time: 6:25 p.m.
Location: Moda Center (18,546) – Portland, Ore.
TV Network: TBS
All-time series: BYU leads, 5-2
Last meeting: BYU 84-72 (Jan. 27, 2024; Provo)
Betting the game
Odds via BetMGM
Point spread: BYU -2.5
Over/under: 157.5
Moneyline: Texas +115, BYU -140
Game notes via Texas
Game 34: No. 11 seed TEXAS (19-14, 9-9 SEC) vs. No. 6 seed BYU (23-11, 9-9 Big 12)
NCAA Tournament First Round
Thursday, March 19, 2026 – 6:25 p.m. Central / 4:25 p.m. Pacific
Moda Center (18,546) – Portland, Oregon
GameDay Quick Facts
- TELEVISION: The game will be televised nationally by TBS with Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Wally Szczerbiak (analyst) and Jared Greenberg (reporter) on the call.
- RADIO: The Longhorn Radio Network broadcasts every UT game on the statewide network. Craig Way (pxp) and Eddie Oran (analyst) will call the action. Check TexasLonghorns.com for a listing of affiliates carrying the game. Westwood One Radio will broadcast the game nationally with Ryan Radtke (pxp) and Austin Croshere (analyst).
- SERIES: BYU leads, 5-2. Last meeting: BYU 84-72 (Jan. 27, 2024; Provo)
Notables
- LOOKING TO REACH THE ROUND OF 32, AGAIN: With a win on Thursday in Portland, the Longhorns would advance to the NCAA Tournament Round of 32 for the fourth time in last five years.
- MARK HITS ANOTHER GAME-WINNER: Graduate G Tramon Mark converted his fifth career collegiate game-winning basket, when he knocked down an 18-foot jumper with 1.1 seconds left in Tuesday’s 68-66 win over NC State in Dayton. Mark had two game-winners while at Houston, one at Arkansas and now two at Texas.
- WEAVER SEES DOUBLE: Senior G Chendall Weaver recorded his first career collegiate double-double (11 points, 10 rebounds) during Tuesday’s victory against NC State. Weaver also tied his career high in rebounds.
- CLEAN THE GLASS: Texas posted a +12-rebound margin (45-33) rebound margin, including a 15-7 edge on the offensive glass, in Tuesday’s win against NC State.
Player availability report
Previous starting five and key depth for BYU
F AJ Dybantsa: 25.3 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 3.8 apg
G Kennard Davis: 8.5 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.3 apg
G Rob Wright: 18.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 4.7 apg
C Keba Keita: 6.3 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 0.3 apg
G Aleksej Kostic: 4.2 ppg, 0.9 rpg, 0.4 apg
—
F Khadim Mboup: 2.3 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 0.4 apg
F Dominique Diomande: 2.0 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 0.1 apg
C Abdullah Ahmed: 1.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 0.4 apg
2025-26 Texas roster
|Player
|Number
|Grade
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Previous School
|Jordan Pope
|0
|Sr.
|13.1
|2.1
|1.9
|Oregon State
|Cole Bott
|1
|Gr.
|0.5
|0.2
|0.2
|Chendall Weaver
|2
|Sr.
|5.8
|4.3
|1.2
|UT-Arlington
|Dailyn Swain
|3
|Jr.
|17.7
|7.6
|3.4
|Xavier
|Declan Duru Jr.
|4
|Fr.
|1.3
|1.2
|0.0
|Camden Heide
|5
|Jr.
|6.1
|2.7
|0.7
|Purdue
|Simeon Wilcher
|7
|Jr.
|6.0
|1.8
|1.8
|St. John’s
|Matas Vokietaitis
|8
|So.
|15.5
|6.9
|0.6
|FAU
|John Clark
|9
|Fr.
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Nic Codie
|10
|So.
|3.9
|3.1
|0.6
|Tramon Mark
|12
|Gr.
|13.6
|3.5
|1.9
|Arkansas
|Lewis Obiorah
|14
|Fr.
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Lassina Traore
|23
|Gr.
|3.4
|5.1
|0.6
|Xavier
|Anthon McDermott
|33
|R-Fr.
|0.9
|0.6
|0.3
|Brandon Taylor
|44
|Gr.
|0.8
|0.5
|0.0
|East Texas A&M