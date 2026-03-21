Longhorns in the NCAA Tournament: How to watch Texas vs. Gonzaga
A spot in the Sweet 16 is on the line tonight when the Texas Longhorns take on the Gonzaga Bulldogs at 6:10 p.m. in Portland, Ore. on TBS.
[Sign up for Inside Texas for 50% off! Get the latest on the Longhorns HERE]
Here’s how to watch, betting lines, game notes from UT, stats, and much more.
How to watch
Time: 6:10 p.m.
Location: Moda Center (18,546) – Portland, Ore.
TV Network: TBS
All-time series: Gonzaga leads, 4-1.
Last meeting: Texas 93-74 (Nov. 16, 2022; Austin)
Betting the game
Odds via BetMGM
Point spread: Gonzaga -6.5
Over/under: 147.5
Moneyline: Texas +200, Gonzaga -250
Game notes via UT
GameDay Quick Facts
- TELEVISION: The game will be televised nationally by TBS with Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Wally Szczerbiak (analyst) and Jared Greenberg (reporter) on the call.
- RADIO: The Longhorn Radio Network broadcasts every UT game on the statewide network. Craig Way (pxp) and Eddie Oran (analyst) will call the action. Check TexasLonghorns.com for a listing of affiliates carrying the game. Westwood One Radio will broadcast the game nationally with Ryan Radtke (pxp) and Austin Croshere (analyst).
- SERIES: Gonzaga leads, 4-1. Last meeting: Texas 93-74 (Nov. 16, 2022; Austin)
Notables
- SEARCHING FOR SWEETS: Texas has now advanced to the NCAA Tournament Round of 32 four times in the last five years. With a win on Saturday, the Longhorns would make their 15th all-time trip to the Sweet 16 and first since the 2022-23 season.
- MATAS’ HISTORIC NIGHT: Sophomore C Matas Vokietaitis became the first player in program history to record a 20-point, 15-rebound effort in a NCAA Tournament contest on Thursday night. He had a team-high 23 points (career-best 10-17 FG) and a career-best 16 rebounds (nine offensive). His 16 boards were just two shy of the UT single-game record in a NCAA Tournament contest.
- ON THE MARK IN THE BIG DANCE: Graduate G Tramon Mark has averaged 18.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 blocks and 2.0 steals per contest in UT’s first two NCAA Tournament games. He has hit 48.1-percent (13-27) from the floor, including 5-of-11 (.455) from three-point range, and 5-of-6 (.833) free throws. Mark posted 19 points and a career-high four blocked shots in 35 minutes on Thursday against BYU.
Gonzaga at a glance
2025-26 Texas roster
|Player
|Number
|Grade
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Previous School
|Jordan Pope
|0
|Sr.
|13.0
|2.1
|1.9
|Oregon State
|Cole Bott
|1
|Gr.
|0.5
|0.2
|0.2
|Chendall Weaver
|2
|Sr.
|5.8
|4.2
|1.2
|UT-Arlington
|Dailyn Swain
|3
|Jr.
|17.6
|7.5
|3.5
|Xavier
|Declan Duru Jr.
|4
|Fr.
|1.3
|1.2
|0.0
|Camden Heide
|5
|Jr.
|6.0
|2.7
|0.6
|Purdue
|Simeon Wilcher
|7
|Jr.
|5.9
|1.8
|1.7
|St. John’s
|Matas Vokietaitis
|8
|So.
|15.7
|7.1
|0.6
|FAU
|John Clark
|9
|Fr.
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Nic Codie
|10
|So.
|3.7
|3.1
|0.6
|Tramon Mark
|12
|Gr.
|13.8
|3.5
|1.9
|Arkansas
|Lewis Obiorah
|14
|Fr.
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Lassina Traore
|23
|Gr.
|3.4
|5.1
|0.6
|Xavier
|Anthon McDermott
|33
|R-Fr.
|0.9
|0.6
|0.3
|Brandon Taylor
|44
|Gr.
|0.8
|0.5
|0.0
|East Texas A&M