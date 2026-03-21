Longhorns in the NCAA Tournament: How to watch Texas vs. Gonzaga

A spot in the Sweet 16 is on the line tonight when the Texas Longhorns take on the Gonzaga Bulldogs at 6:10 p.m. in Portland, Ore. on TBS.

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Here’s how to watch, betting lines, game notes from UT, stats, and much more.

How to watch

Time: 6:10 p.m.

Location: Moda Center (18,546) – Portland, Ore.

TV Network: TBS

All-time series: Gonzaga leads, 4-1.

Last meeting: Texas 93-74 (Nov. 16, 2022; Austin)

Betting the game

Odds via BetMGM

Point spread: Gonzaga -6.5

Over/under: 147.5

Moneyline: Texas +200, Gonzaga -250

Game notes via UT

GameDay Quick Facts

TELEVISION: The game will be televised nationally by TBS with Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Wally Szczerbiak (analyst) and Jared Greenberg (reporter) on the call.

RADIO: The Longhorn Radio Network broadcasts every UT game on the statewide network. Craig Way (pxp) and Eddie Oran (analyst) will call the action. Check TexasLonghorns.com for a listing of affiliates carrying the game. Westwood One Radio will broadcast the game nationally with Ryan Radtke (pxp) and Austin Croshere (analyst).

SERIES: Gonzaga leads, 4-1. Last meeting: Texas 93-74 (Nov. 16, 2022; Austin)

Notables

SEARCHING FOR SWEETS: Texas has now advanced to the NCAA Tournament Round of 32 four times in the last five years. With a win on Saturday, the Longhorns would make their 15th all-time trip to the Sweet 16 and first since the 2022-23 season.

MATAS’ HISTORIC NIGHT: Sophomore C Matas Vokietaitis became the first player in program history to record a 20-point, 15-rebound effort in a NCAA Tournament contest on Thursday night. He had a team-high 23 points (career-best 10-17 FG) and a career-best 16 rebounds (nine offensive). His 16 boards were just two shy of the UT single-game record in a NCAA Tournament contest.

ON THE MARK IN THE BIG DANCE: Graduate G Tramon Mark has averaged 18.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 blocks and 2.0 steals per contest in UT’s first two NCAA Tournament games. He has hit 48.1-percent (13-27) from the floor, including 5-of-11 (.455) from three-point range, and 5-of-6 (.833) free throws. Mark posted 19 points and a career-high four blocked shots in 35 minutes on Thursday against BYU.

Gonzaga at a glance

2025-26 Texas roster