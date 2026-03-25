Longhorns in the NCAA Tournament: How to watch Texas vs. Purdue
Texas is in the Sweet 16 for the first time under Sean Miller. Standing in the way of the program’s ninth Elite Eight is 2-seed Purdue.
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Here’s how to watch the NCAA Tournament battle, game notes from Texas, and stats for the Boilermakers and the Longhorns.
How to watch
Date/Time: Thursday, March 26, 6:10 p.m.
Location: SAP Center (19,000) – San Jose, Calif.
TV Network: CBS
All-time series: Texas leads, 4-2
Last meeting: Purdue 81-71 (March 27, 2022; Milwaukee, Wis.)
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Betting the game
Odds via BetMGM
Point spread: Purdue -7.5
Over/under: 148.5
Moneyline: Texas +275, Purdue -350
Game notes via Texas
Game 36: No. 11 seed TEXAS (21-14, 9-9 SEC) vs. No. 2 seed #8/13 Purdue (29-8, 13-7 Big Ten)
NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Thursday, March 26, 2026 – 6:10 p.m. Central / 4:10 p.m. Pacific
SAP Center (19,000) – San Jose, Calif.
GameDay Quick Facts
- TELEVISION: The game will be televised nationally by CBS with Brian Anderson (play-by-play), Jim Jackson (analyst) and Allie LaForce (reporter) on the call.
- RADIO: The Longhorn Radio Network broadcasts every UT game on the statewide network. Craig Way (pxp) and Eddie Oran (analyst) will call the action. Check TexasLonghorns.com for a listing of affiliates carrying the game. Westwood One Radio will broadcast the game nationally with Ryan Radtke (pxp) and P.J. Carlesimo (analyst).
- SERIES: Texas leads, 4-2. Last meeting: Purdue 81-71 (Mar. 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wis.)
Notables
- MARCH IS MILLER TIME: Sean Miller is making his ninth trip to the Sweet 16 in 21 seasons as a head coach. Miller is 25-13 in 14 NCAA Tournament appearances, and he ranks ninth for most career NCAA Tournament wins by active Division I coaches.
- DEFENSE IS THE DIFFERENCE: Entering the NCAA Tournament, Texas had allowed its opponents to average 76.8 ppg while hitting 44.9-percent from the floor, including a 36-percent mark from three-point range. In their first three NCAA tourney contests, the Longhorns are allowing 68.3 ppg on 42.3-percent from the floor, including a 25.9-percent mark from three-point range.
- MATAS LIKES TO DANCE: Sophomore C Matas Vokietaitis has averaged 18.3 points and 11.0 rebounds per game while converting 53.8-percent (21-39) from the floor in his first three NCAA Tournament contests. He posted 17 points (7-11 FG), nine rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Saturday’s win over No. 12/10 Gonzaga.
Purdue at a glance
2025-26 Texas roster
|Player
|Number
|Grade
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Previous School
|Jordan Pope
|0
|Sr.
|13.1
|2.1
|1.9
|Oregon State
|Cole Bott
|1
|Gr.
|0.5
|0.2
|0.2
|Chendall Weaver
|2
|Sr.
|5.9
|4.2
|1.2
|UT-Arlington
|Dailyn Swain
|3
|Jr.
|17.4
|7.5
|3.5
|Xavier
|Declan Duru Jr.
|4
|Fr.
|1.3
|1.2
|0.0
|Camden Heide
|5
|Jr.
|5.9
|2.6
|0.6
|Purdue
|Simeon Wilcher
|7
|Jr.
|5.7
|1.7
|1.7
|St. John’s
|Matas Vokietaitis
|8
|So.
|15.7
|7.2
|0.7
|FAU
|John Clark
|9
|Fr.
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Nic Codie
|10
|So.
|4.1
|3.1
|0.7
|Tramon Mark
|12
|Gr.
|13.5
|3.5
|1.9
|Arkansas
|Lewis Obiorah
|14
|Fr.
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Lassina Traore
|23
|Gr.
|3.4
|5.1
|0.6
|Xavier
|Anthon McDermott
|33
|R-Fr.
|0.9
|0.6
|0.3
|Brandon Taylor
|44
|Gr.
|0.8
|0.5
|0.0
|East Texas A&M