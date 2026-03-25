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Longhorns in the NCAA Tournament: How to watch Texas vs. Purdue

Joe Cookby: Joe Cook2 hours agojosephcook89

Texas is in the Sweet 16 for the first time under Sean Miller. Standing in the way of the program’s ninth Elite Eight is 2-seed Purdue.

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Here’s how to watch the NCAA Tournament battle, game notes from Texas, and stats for the Boilermakers and the Longhorns.

How to watch

Date/Time: Thursday, March 26, 6:10 p.m.
Location: SAP Center (19,000) – San Jose, Calif.
TV Network: CBS
All-time series: Texas leads, 4-2
Last meeting: Purdue 81-71 (March 27, 2022; Milwaukee, Wis.)

Betting the game
Odds via BetMGM

Point spread: Purdue -7.5
Over/under: 148.5
Moneyline: Texas +275, Purdue -350

Game notes via Texas

Game 36: No. 11 seed TEXAS (21-14, 9-9 SEC) vs. No. 2 seed #8/13 Purdue (29-8, 13-7 Big Ten)

NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Thursday, March 26, 2026 – 6:10 p.m. Central / 4:10 p.m. Pacific
SAP Center (19,000) – San Jose, Calif.

GameDay Quick Facts

  • TELEVISION: The game will be televised nationally by CBS with Brian Anderson (play-by-play), Jim Jackson (analyst) and Allie LaForce (reporter) on the call.
  • RADIO: The Longhorn Radio Network broadcasts every UT game on the statewide network. Craig Way (pxp) and Eddie Oran (analyst) will call the action. Check TexasLonghorns.com for a listing of affiliates carrying the game. Westwood One Radio will broadcast the game nationally with Ryan Radtke (pxp) and P.J. Carlesimo (analyst).
  • SERIES: Texas leads, 4-2. Last meeting: Purdue 81-71 (Mar. 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wis.)

Notables

  • MARCH IS MILLER TIME: Sean Miller is making his ninth trip to the Sweet 16 in 21 seasons as a head coach. Miller is 25-13 in 14 NCAA Tournament appearances, and he ranks ninth for most career NCAA Tournament wins by active Division I coaches.
  • DEFENSE IS THE DIFFERENCE: Entering the NCAA Tournament, Texas had allowed its opponents to average 76.8 ppg while hitting 44.9-percent from the floor, including a 36-percent mark from three-point range. In their first three NCAA tourney contests, the Longhorns are allowing 68.3 ppg on 42.3-percent from the floor, including a 25.9-percent mark from three-point range.
  • MATAS LIKES TO DANCE: Sophomore C Matas Vokietaitis has averaged 18.3 points and 11.0 rebounds per game while converting 53.8-percent (21-39) from the floor in his first three NCAA Tournament contests. He posted 17 points (7-11 FG), nine rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Saturday’s win over No. 12/10 Gonzaga.

Purdue at a glance

2025-26 Texas roster

PlayerNumberGradePPGRPGAPGPrevious School
Jordan Pope0Sr.13.12.11.9Oregon State
Cole Bott1Gr.0.50.20.2
Chendall Weaver2Sr.5.94.21.2UT-Arlington
Dailyn Swain3Jr.17.47.53.5Xavier
Declan Duru Jr.4Fr.1.31.20.0
Camden Heide5Jr.5.92.60.6Purdue
Simeon Wilcher7Jr.5.71.71.7St. John’s
Matas Vokietaitis8So.15.77.20.7FAU
John Clark9Fr.N/AN/AN/A
Nic Codie10So.4.13.10.7
Tramon Mark12Gr.13.53.51.9Arkansas
Lewis Obiorah14Fr.N/AN/AN/A
Lassina Traore23Gr.3.45.10.6Xavier
Anthon McDermott33R-Fr.0.90.60.3
Brandon Taylor44Gr.0.80.50.0East Texas A&M

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