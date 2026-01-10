Which NFL Longhorns Are Positioned for a Super Bowl Run?

Ahead of the NFL’s Wild Card weekend, which Longhorns in the NFL are setting up for a Super Bowl run?

As we’ve written about all season, it’s a far cry from the barren days of the late 2010s and early 2020s, thanks to how many Texas players Steve Sarkisian has put into the league. There are 33 former Longhorns set to make a run at the Lombardi Trophy—29 players and four coaches. Let’s look at who all has a chance at glory.

There is a strong concentration of burnt orange in the playoffs, even with the field missing Bijan Robinson and Xavier Worthy. Cameron Dicker remains one of the league’s most reliable kickers for the Chargers, while Byron Murphy II and Michael Dickson continue to anchor the first-place Seattle Seahawks. In Philadelphia, Moro Ojomo looks to add a second Super Bowl ring, with offensive tackle Cameron Williams coming on late in the season for Nick Sirianni’s offense.

San Francisco features former Longhorn Alfred Collins on a defensive line built for January football, while head coach Kyle Shanahan has done a masterful job leading the 49ers this season despite a litany of injuries to star players.

The Los Angeles Rams feature a Longhorn on each side of the ball in Jordan Whittington and Poona Ford, while the second-place team in the AFC, New England, leans on Brenden Schooler as a special teams ace.

Matthew Golden and Barryn Sorrell have become key rookie contributors for the Green Bay Packers, who are also navigating injuries. The first-place team in the AFC, the Denver Broncos, are essentially the Denver Longhorns, with Jahdae Barron, Sam Ehlinger, PJ Locke, Malcolm Roach, and Lil’Jordan Humphrey on the roster, while safety Brandon Jones remains out with an injury.

Off the field, Texas’ coaching footprint continues to grow. Alongside Shanahan, Richard Hightower (Bears), Rodrique Wright (Texans), and Frank Okam (Texans) represent the program on NFL coaching staffs during the playoffs.

It’s a postseason filled with Longhorns. Who has the best chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy?

Information courtesy of the Longhorn Foundation. Original reporting by Grace Tafolla, Texas Athletics.