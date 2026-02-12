Longhorns Send Out Multiple Offers, Targeting Talent Across 2027 and 2028 Classes

Texas continued working the recruiting trail over the past two days, extending multiple offers across the 2027 and 2028 cycles as the staff looks to identify early talent at premium positions. From a rising quarterback with strong bloodlines to a versatile transatlantic trench prospect and a developmental interior defensive lineman, the Longhorns are casting a wide net while prioritizing long-term upside.

Graham Simpson, QB, 2028, Martin (TN), Westview

Texas kicked off the run of offers by extending a scholarship to Simpson, the younger brother of former Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson. Simpson is currently ranked as the No. 9 quarterback in the 2028 class and holds a three-star designation, but the early offer list suggests his recruitment could ramp up quickly.

The Westview signal-caller already holds offers from the likes of Ole Miss, Alabama, Mississippi State, Syracuse, Oregon, and more. Texas getting involved now puts the Longhorns in position early with a quarterback prospect who is already drawing national attention heading into the next stages of his development.

Stive-Bentley “Classy” Kaumajou Yondui, ATH, 2027, Coral Gables (FL), Coral Gables HS

The Longhorns followed that up by offering Kaumajou Yondui, a 2027 athlete with intriguing positional versatility. Originally from the United Kingdom, Yondui attended RISE Preparatory Academy before relocating to Coral Gables, Miami.

Listed as an athlete because he plays on both the offensive and defensive lines, Yondui is the type of prospect whose long-term position could come into focus as he continues to mature physically. However, the offer coming from defensive line coach Kenny Baker is notable and could indicate Texas views him as a defensive line option early in the process.

Prince Che, DT, 2028, Thomasville (GA), Thomas County Central

Texas also dipped into the 2028 class in the trenches with an offer to Che, a big, physical interior defensive lineman who is quickly gaining traction on the recruiting trail. Even this early in the process, Che is starting to draw more eyes as programs look to get involved ahead of the curve with high-upside trench prospects.

Defensive tackle remains a premium position, and Texas has consistently prioritized size, power, and long-term developmental upside on the interior. Che fits that profile as a young prospect with the type of frame and presence that can project well once he continues to mature, add strength, and refine his technique. As his profile continues to rise, expect his recruitment to keep accelerating.