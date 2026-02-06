Longhorns with the best odds to win the Golden Spikes Award

A prominent Las Vegas sportsbook released its preseason 2026 Golden Spikes odds and two Longhorns were among the top 20 favorites. Let’s take a look at the players projected to have the best shot to win, and who got “snubbed” from the preseason odds.

First on the list of Longhorns was Dylan Volantis at 18-to-1, which was 5th best. Volantis was one of 25 semifinalists for the award in 2025.

Last season, Volantis was 6th nationally in saves and posted a 1.94 ERA and 0.882 WHIP. Volantis came in with the 4th best mark for both ERA and WHIP among SEC pitchers.

Volantis is projected to be a starter this year and will certainly have his shot to walk away with the second Golden Spikes award in Texas Baseball history. Ivan Melendez took home the honor in 2022.

Second on the list might be a surprise here, but at 45-to-1 odds, Adrian Rodriguez comes in with 10th best odds to win the Golden Spikes. Last season he was an all-around great player for the Longhorns despite a shaky defensive start at third base. He was tied for first on the team with 15 stolen bases and recorded a .313 batting average with 14 doubles and seven homers while battling a hand injury.

The expectation is that he will be ready to roll out there at shortstop to start the year. Offensively he is a damn good hitter even when hampered by injury, and another year with Troy Tulowitzki may see him improve upon that. He also learned the shortstop position from the two time Gold Glove winner.

Another surprise of the omission variety was no Aiden Robbins, one of the most prized transfers in the portal. Heavily pursued for good reason, Robbins was generally regarded as a top-10 hitter in all of Division I baseball across multiple categories. The question of whether his bat can translate to SEC pitching is seemingly still looming, though it shouldn’t be.

In Cape Cod League, Robbins was the leader in average (.307), slugging percentage (.545), and OPS (.936). Last season he slashed .422/.537/.652 for Seton Hall.

Carson Tinney could also be added to the list of snubbed Longhorns. He finished the year off playing out of his mind, hitting .419 with an average exit velocity of 98.3 mph. In a stretch from March 21 to the end of the 2025 season, Tinney had 15 HRs in 105 at bats. He ended the year as a finalist for the Buster Posey Award.

If Tinney can pick up where he left off, he should absolutely be in a fantastic position to walk away as a winner of both the Golden Spikes and the Buster Posey awards.

Last on the list of snubs is one that may be under-the-radar. Ethan Mendoza is being severely underrated. He led all Longhorns in 2025 in batting average, hitting .333 despite a shoulder injury of his own. While his power numbers don’t stand out with only five homers on the year, he has since added 20 lbs of good weight and looks like a real power hitter.

Mendoza was tied for the team lead in solen bases last year with 15, as well as being a very good defender. He started 2025 batting in the nine hole, but quickly made the staff realize he needed to be in the leadoff spot. Mendoza never relinquished that role even when injured. Mendoza is a name IT could certainly see as a semifinalist with a solid chance at walking away winning the award.

All things considered, Texas has plenty of players that should have a good shot to win the award despite only two Longhorns landing on the sportsbook’s preseason odds list.