Luke Harrison drafted in the 8th round by St. Louis

Luke Harrison has finally seen his name called in the MLB draft at pick No. 234 by the St. Louis Cardinals in the eighth round. Likely a moment that in recent years Harrison himself would have doubted seeing, the fifth year Longhorn battled injuries and overcame the odds to earn selection in the top 10 rounds.

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Harrison in year one saw quite a good amount of usage on the mound under David Pierce, but the next two years he suffered injury that kept him off of the mound.

Entering in the Jim Schlossnagle era, few probably booked Harrison to be the most consistent presence on the mound for the Texas Longhorns in Schlossnagle’s first two seasons as the head coach. Yet, Harrison was Mr. Reliable for the Longhorns during their first two years in the Southeastern Conference.

He led the team in starts in 2025, and was the most stable presence for the Longhorns. Jared Spencer suffered an injury that saw his season shortened, Ruger Riojas in stepping into the starter role suffered a sickness that led to a late season decline. Harrison remained present and effective as the Longhorns navigated the first year of SEC play.

Coming into 2026, Harrison was the only pitcher the the coaching staff would commit to being a starter for the Longhorns. Though Dylan Volantis and Riojas both found themselves consistently in starter roles, Harrison was a steady presence for Texas when Riojas suffered some shoulder soreness.

Harrison was the guy that Texas called on to retire UC Santa Barbara in the Austin Regional, and then was used in relief against Oregon in the Austin Super Regional. When the team needed him, he stepped up.

Unfortunately the best game he pitched in his career reads as a loss to Georgia. Facing the best offensive team in the nation in Omaha, Harrison pitched about as good as anyone could have asked him to. Allowing only two hits and one run in 5.2 innings, he amassed a career high 11 Ks to just 4 BBs.

Late in the season he was at his best, and he has shined for the Team USA Collegiate National Team in recent days. Those performances have absolutely affected his draft stock.

While he may not have a laundry list of postseason honors, Harrison was an effective pitcher for Texas and has the makings of a player that can fight his way through the minors for the St. Louis Cardinals.