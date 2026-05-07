Mack Brown is getting back into coaching for one special event

Former Texas head coach Mack Brown will be wearing the whistle again, but not as a permanent head coach. Brown and former USC head coach Pete Carroll were named the head coaches for the 2027 adidas Polynesian Bowl. The Polynesian Bowl is an annual all-star game played in Honolulu that benefits Shriners Children’s and hosts dozens of the top junior and senior football prospects in the country.

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BREAKING: Legendary coaches PETE CARROLL and MACK BROWN have been named head coaches for the 2027 adidas Polynesian Bowl 🌺🌴🏈



“It’s an incredible honor to be part of the adidas Polynesian Bowl… This event is about more than football- it’s about celebrating culture, family,… pic.twitter.com/1Y09P0EJx0 — adidas POLYNESIAN BOWL (@polynesiabowl) May 7, 2026

Brown will be the head coach of Team Mauka, which is the Hawaiian word for mountain, per release.

“I’m truly excited to be part of the adidas Polynesian Bowl,” Brown said. “I’ve always believed in the power of the game to bring people together, and I look forward to sharing in these athletes’ journey—an experience they’ll carry with them for the rest of their lives.”

Carroll will be head coach of Team Makai, which is the Hawaiian word for ocean.

“It’s an incredible honor to be part of the adidas Polynesian Bowl and to serve as a head coach,” Carroll said. “The Polynesian community has given so much to football at every level. This event is about more than football—it’s about celebrating culture, family, and the tremendous talent of these young men.”

The last time Brown and Carroll faced off in a game was the 2006 Rose Bowl, when Texas defeated USC 41-38 thanks to an all-time performance from Vince Young to win the Longhorns’ fourth national championship.

Legendary head coaches have been a part of the Polynesian Bowl for some time. June Jones, Dick Tomey, Mike Bellotti, Frank Beamer, Steve Spurrier, Romeo Crennel, Mark Richt, Marvin Lewis, Mike Zimmer, Jim Caldwell, Gary Kubiak, Doug Pederson, and Mike Singletary are some of the names that have been on the sidelines since the game came into existence.

“Having Mack Brown and Pete Carroll lead the adidas Polynesian Bowl is truly special,” said Jesse Sapolu, Chairman of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame. “They are legendary leaders who reflect the values of our game and our community, and we’re proud to have them help guide these young men.”

Some Texas commits and targets currently scheduled to participate in the game on Friday, January 22, 2027 are Marcus Fakatou, R’Monie Edwards, Brock Williams, Micah Rhodes, and Lincoln Mageo.