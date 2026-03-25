Malik Muhammad at Pro Day: “80% of the world Is covered by me, the rest is burnt orange.”

A big smile crossed Longhorn draft hopeful Malik Muhammad’s face when he was asked “what do you want Texas fans to remember about you as a player?” The draft bound cornerback from South Oak Cliff looked to be deciding whether or not he wanted to say what he was thinking. After a pause, he left The 40 Acres with a memorable quote.

“80% of the world is covered by Malik Muhammad. The other 20% is covered by burnt orange.”

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The multiyear starter for Steve Sarkisian is currently ranked as the #12 corner and #90 overall player in The Ringer’s NFL Draft guide by Todd McShay. Muhammad posted strong numbers at the NFL’s Combine in Indianapolis, and felt that Tuesday’s Pro Day was another step in the right direction.

“It’s just another step toward the draft, another part of the process. But of course it means a lot — one of the biggest moments of your life, to go accomplish your dream. I had a really great day.” When asked what Muhammad improved upon since the Combine, he said: “I got my weight up (from 182 at the Combine). I came in a little slimmer before. I was at 190 today, but my measurables stayed the same. And drills — that’s what I do.”

Muhammad has met with a “multitude of teams,” including his hometown Dallas Cowboys, though he’s still not satisfied. He noted how he’s been training during this process with an intense anger and fuel regarding naysayers and doubters. He was clocked at a 4.42 in Indianapolis in the 40-yard-dash, but said the time wasn’t up to the bar he set for himself. Though Muhammad went through some of the drills again, like the 3-cone and positional workouts, he didn’t run the 40 inside The Bubble.

“My main focus was proving people wrong. If they think I’m not athletic or can’t run — I’m going to show them. (At the Combine) Some people had me at a 4.3 hand time which was cool, but the (4.42) was not up to my standard even though they said it was a great time.”

One of the best parts about the day was going through the process alongside fellow DBs Michael Taaffe and Jaylon Guilbeau, with Denver Broncos corner Jahdae Barron in attendance supporting his former teammates. He reminisced that the brotherhood he shares with those teammates reminded him of his childhood, “playing football in the snow or in the garage with helmets on” with his giant family of athletes who have flooded college football and the pros.

Manny Muhammad, Michael Taaffe & Jaylon Guilbeau going through DB drills at @TexasFootball’s Pro Day with NFL scouts and Dallas Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer watching @InsideTexas pic.twitter.com/XhB4eimGfq — RT Young (@Skoal_Brotha) March 24, 2026

Muhammad heaped praise on how Sarkisian’s program prepared him for the moment, helped him accomplish his goal of being a “three and out player,” and spoke highly about the feedback young Longhorn DBs have given him on new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp. He said Texas fans should continue to be excited about young players like Kade Phillips and Graceson Littleton, but cautioned them not to sleep on Warren Roberson.

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Overall, Muhammad was poignant and reflective about the day, the draft process and his time in burnt orange. But he was also conscious of the fact that drills, timed runs and these specific workouts are now over.

“Now, it’s just football.”