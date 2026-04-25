Malik Muhammad selected in the 4th round by Chicago in the 2026 NFL Draft

The DBU legacy continues. Texas cornerback Malik Muhammad was picked in the 4th round of the 2026 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. The No. 124 overall pick, Muhammad, a junior early entrant, gives Texas three consecutive drafts with a defensive back selected.

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Muhammad was a second-team All-SEC selection in 2025. He appeared in 11 games, missing the contest at Florida and the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl versus Michigan. He logged 30 tackles with 2.5 for loss plus 1.0 sack. He also had two interceptions recorded in the Oklahoma game. Muhammad was credited with four passes defended.

According to Pro Football Focus, the NFL passer rating when the receiver he was covering was targeted was 57.8. He allowed just one touchdown in 2025, and 168 yards was all opponents could muster against him in coverage.

In 2024, his first season as a full-time starter, Muhammad tallied 36 tackles with 1.0 for loss along with eight interceptions. He appeared in all 16 games during that campaign.

The 2023 season saw Muhammad appear in all 14 games and notch 31 tackles plus an interception. Late in the season, he took more and more snaps away from regular starter Ryan Watts and was a key part of Texas’ defensive efforts in the Big 12 Championship as well as the Sugar Bowl.

A member of the class of 2023, Muhammad was ranked as the No. 49 overall prospect, the No. 5 cornerback, and the No. 8 player in Texas in the Rivals Industry Ranking. On3 ranked Muhammad as the No. 65 overall prospect, the No. 7 cornerback, and the No. 15 player in Texas.