March Madness: Does the start of the NCAA Tournament take the top spot on the sports calendar?
The beginning of the NCAA Tournament is circled on just about every sports-lover’s calendar. Actually, if you qualify as a sports-lover and you have a calendar, this weekend is circled. There’s no need for equivocation.
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The First Four, which Texas participated in, was just a taste. The first round, which is underway, contends for the top spot on the sports calendar. Across today and tomorrow, we’re treated to 32 games featuring some of the best teams as well as Cinderella dreams. Saturday and Sunday, we get 16 games to determine who makes the Sweet 16 and learn who the real contenders for the national title are.
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Of course, your team being involved in must-see events makes everything better. Texas earned their way into the NCAA Tournament by defeating NC State 68-66 on Tuesday thanks to Tramon Mark’s game-winning jumper. Texas has been to six straight NCAA Tournaments. Nobody wants to miss out on being part of arguably the best tournament in American sports.
But, let’s argue. What points on the sports calendar stand far and away above the rest?
For the purposes of this discussion, the quadrennial events do not count. So no World Cup, no Olympics. Only events we get every year make the cut.
Here’s my list of contenders in no particular order… what did I miss?
- The start of the NCAA Tournament – Men’s college basketball
- Labor Day weekend – College football
- The Masters – Golf
- New Years Eve/New Years Day – College football
- Wild Card weekend – NFL
- Conference championship weekend – NFL
- Super Bowl Sunday – NFL
- The start of the College World Series – College baseball
- Christmas Day – NBA
- Thanksgiving weekend – College football/NFL
- Kentucky Derby – Horse racing
- Indianapolis 500 – Motorsports
- Conference championship weekend – College football
- State championship week – Texas high school football