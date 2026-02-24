Red Carpet Catch-Up: Marquise Goodwin on the Winter Olympics and more

At Derrick Johnson’s Celebrity Waiter Night for his Defend The Dream Foundation, Inside Texas caught up with former Olympian, Longhorn Hall of Honor member, and NFL star Marquise Goodwin.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for $1! Get the latest on the NCAA Transfer Portal HERE]

IT: I know the Olympics are near and dear to the hearts of you and your wife (Olympian and former UT hurdler Morgan Snow), but you all are Summer Olympics folks. What about the Winter Olympics and the cold?

Goodwin: No, I don’t mind the cold at all. Since I got drafted by the Bills, it changed the structure of my blood forever. But we love the Olympics — winter and summer. Since the Winter Olympics started, my wife and my daughter ordered roller blades because they want to do figure skating so bad.

IT: What would your Winter Olympic sport be?

Goodwin: Oh, I’d be a speed skater, no doubt.

IT: How does being a celebrity waiter at Defend The Dream compare to some of the summer jobs young Marquise had at Rowlett High School?

Goodwin: I was never a waiter growing up. I was really focused on being an athlete and a student, and I was privileged to be able to do that with families, foundations, and communities that allowed me to focus on it. So I’m very grateful for that. I didn’t really have to work.

So yeah, my waiter experience is very low. I haven’t even been to that many bars in my life, so I don’t even know what type of drink to order. I’m nervous on that front — I don’t want to spill any drinks or soup — but I’m excited because I like doing things that I’m not good at to push myself.

IT: How’d you get connected with DJ and Defend The Dream?

Goodwin: Derrick Johnson is a wonderful human being. He’s a great role model for me. A lot of the things he does I try to emulate and pick his brain about. He’s influenced me so much that I’m starting my own foundation.

IT: Tell us about that.

Goodwin: It’s called The Marquise Cut. It’s basically helping at-risk youth brush the dust off their troubled past and polish themselves into the diamonds they’re destined to be. It’s just now starting in Austin. Hopefully we’ll grow to where we can support kids all through Texas and around the nation. Similar to Defend The Dream, we’re trying to be a positive force in the community and give more opportunities to kids who are at a deficit and don’t necessarily have everything they need to be successful.

[THE PERFECT GIFT FOR YOUR LITTLE LONGHORNS! Get them ready for Kickoff in the Fall with The Longhorn Alphabet: Texas Football A to Z]