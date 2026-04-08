Masters 2026: Scottie Scheffler seeks third green jacket, and first as father of two

Scheffler, party of four!

[Sign up for Inside Texas for 50% off! Get the latest on the Longhorns HERE]

Scottie Scheffler, two-time Masters champion and a Texas Longhorn, his wife Meredith, and eldest son Bennett welcomed baby boy Remy to the world in recent weeks. Scheffler withdrew from the 2026 Texas Children’s Houston Open in order to be with Meredith for Remy’s arrival, and hasn’t played in a PGA Tour event since.

A new Scheffler at Augusta. 💛



Scottie, Meredith, Bennett, and newborn Remy Scheffler are out at the Par 3 Contest. pic.twitter.com/qL8bNQSXSd — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) April 8, 2026

But the 2022 and 2024 Masters champion made his way to Augusta, Ga. this week to try to become the ninth golfer to win a third green jacket and join the company of Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Arnold Palmer, Jimmy Demaret, Sam Snead, Gary Player, Nick Faldo, and Phil Mickelson.

If he does, he’ll have a jacket for all three of Meredith, Barrett, and Remy as they catch some z’s.

“I’m getting plenty of sleep,” Scheffler said ahead of the Masters. “My wife’s a trooper. Yeah, having a newborn is always an interesting thing, but Remy is so young right now, they sleep a lot of the day. I think he’s used to being in the womb at this point. Yeah, I’ve been able to get a decent amount of sleep.”

Scheffler joked that with Bennett only being two the “hard parenting hasn’t really started yet. It’s more bargaining at this point.”

It has its challenges, but also its memorable moments.

“Like this week we got here on Sunday, and I always hand out an award for the Drive, Chip and Putt, so I go upstairs and put my green jacket on and come back down to give out the award,” Scheffler said. “My wife had driven us in and parked somewhere else, so I was helping them get into the property.

“I had my jacket on, and Mer got this great picture of me and Bennett walking into the clubhouse with me with my green jacket and holding his hand. But, I mean, he has no idea what it means. I’m sure it will come with age.

“This place means a lot to me as a professional and as a golfer. This place signifies so much for me in my golf journey, and that’s something I’d love to be able to share with my kids. We’ll see how that goes as they age. Right now I just — if I’m wearing it near him, I’m just hoping he doesn’t ruin it or anything like that. Throw up on it. Who knows?”

Augusta National Golf Club can be nausea inducing for newborns, two-year-olds, and two-time champs. Even the most hardened veterans can succumb to the pressure of the event. Just ask 2025 champion Rory McIlroy, who won the Masters last year by the skin of his teeth.

But for Scheffler, who has held the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Rankings since 2023, the nerves are the result of excitement as much as much as trepidation. It’s excitement to play one of the best courses in the world, excitement to be at a top-tier event, and excitement to prove himself against the best golfers on the planet.

“For me, I truly feel that once you drive down Magnolia Lane, everything else melts away, and you get to be here and be focused,” Scheffler said. “There’s not a lot of distractions this week. This is one of the best-run tournaments we have.”

The weather in Augusta is set to be picturesque this weekend, with somewhat chilly temperatures in the first two rounds giving way to warmer 80-degree days on the weekend. That’ll create for a firm, fast course, which turns Augusta National into one of its most challenging forms.

“The forecast looks great,” Scheffler said. “It’s going to get firm and fast. I would imagine they would like the greens to get fast. I think that increases the challenge of the golf course. Yeah, I’m excited to see how it plays this week. We might get a little bit of wind too. The golf course is shaping up nicely. This is the best forecast I’ve seen for this tournament in a while. Definitely excited to get the week going on the greens. The greens are fairly firm.”

Scheffler has talked often about how he chooses not to let golf define him as a person off the course. After he’s the man in the arena, he turns into a family man and does his best to shake off the result of the week, win or lose, as he looks to the next event.

As he enters his first tournament as a father of two, arguably the most important tournament in golf, Scheffler’s approach to the game has not changed. But all the same, hopes the result of his steady process is another green jacket.

“There has to be some acceptance there that you’re going to have maybe some great wins and you’re also going to have some tough losses, but ultimately we just keep going,” Scheffler said.