Melvin Siani dominated in Wake Forest's rushing attack. Can he do the same at Texas?

Believe it or not, the most discussed Texas football player on Twitter yesterday was Wake Forest transfer OT Melvin Siani.

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CFB analyst and former Penn State OL Landon Tengwall profiled some of Siani’s tape at Wake Forest last year, posting a 90-second clip talking about his excellence as a run blocker.

New Texas RT Melvin Siani didn’t transfer to Texas just to protect Arch Manning. Siani also has some legit Run Game tape ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/QEwq7OE675 — LandonTengwall (@LandonTengwall) July 14, 2026

Tengwall noted Siani’s strong instincts in the rushing game, being able to telegraph where linebackers will be instead of pathing towards where they currently are. That is mixed with strong strength and athleticism, both in outside zone and counter concepts.

Diving deeper, it was interesting to observe just how good Wake Forest was as a rushing team in 2025. The Demon Deacons went 9-4, and were 6th in the ACC in rush yards per game despite ranking in the bottom six in passing yardage.

A lot of credit goes to Demond Claiborne, their speedy back who ended up being selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the sixth round of the NFL Draft.

But while Claiborne was excellent in 2025, rushing for 907 yards and 10 TDs on 5.1 yards per carry, was the secret to Wake Forest’s success actually Siani?

PFF allows us to see a multitude of different factors of how a team or player gets their rushing yards.

Claiborne attempted 178 rushes in 2025, and we can see exactly which direction each went.

Siani was Wake Forest’s left tackle last year, and there were 72 carries of Claiborne’s that went to the outside left, between Siani and the tight end or between Siani and his left guard.

That’s already 11 more than the 61 that went to the right side, but it’s the efficiency that pops out.

When running towards Siani’s side, Claiborne registered 524 yards on a whopping 7.3 yards per carry, over 57% of Claiborne’s yards from 2025.

When running right, Claiborne registered just 258 yards on 4.2 yards per carry.

It’s a drastic drop-off in production, from elite and explosive playmaker to below-average P4 back. 5 of Claiborne’s 10 TDs came on runs to the left, as 20/38 first downs and 14/23 10+ yard runs.

You can see it when looking at Claiborne’s highlight tape going to the NFL.

I don't sleep most nights because all I do is wonder what Demond Claiborne would look like if he played in an offense that didn't always get in their own way. pic.twitter.com/aHFE6xHj7P — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) April 5, 2026

It’s not to say he isn’t a good back, but the first and fourth clips are just Siani highlights in disguise. Speed and explosiveness to get to the second level and beat the LB to the spot. Claiborne isn’t touched for nine yards after he receives the pitch. Then it’s Siani getting out of his blocks quickly and pushing the DL away from Claiborne on the pull, opening up the hole on Siani’s left side. His double team on the third clip was also a thing of beauty.

Siani, first and foremost, brings a good football player to the Texas OL next year. That, in and of itself, is very important to a unit that was both not overly talented and played very poorly in 2025.

But we’re also talking about a player who has spent most of his career guarding the blindside, now given the luxury to play across from arguably the best left tackle in the nation, Trevor Goosby. Siani’s road-grading and experience make him the perfect fit on this Texas OL.

That doesn’t even mention the type of runners he’ll be blocking for in Austin. Claiborne ran a 4.37 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine this year, and Texas’ duo of Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown bring that same kind of electrifying speed. Texas has the same type of home run potential that Wake Forest had last year, and Siani could be the anchor for a massive improvement in the Longhorn run game.