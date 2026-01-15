Michael Taaffe, Malik Muhammad heading to the Senior Bowl, four Longhorns going to the Shrine Bowl

Six Longhorns have accepted invitations to the two main college all-star games. Michael Taaffe and Malik Muhammad will be the burnt orange representatives for the 2026 Panini Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. at the end of January, while Jack Endries, DJ Campbell, Ethan Burke, and Jaylon Guilbeau have accepted invitations to the East-West Shrine Bowl in Frisco.

Former Longhorns heading to the Senior Bowl include Brenen Thompson.

A former walk-on turned All-American, Taaffe finished his Texas career with 222 tackles including 9.5 TFL and 3.0 sacks. He also logged seven interceptions, 14 passes defended, a fumble recovery, and a forced fumble.

He was a second-team All-American in 2024 and was a two-time finalist for the Burlsworth Trophy, an honor given annually to the top player in college football that started their career as a walk-on. He was named a first-team All-SEC defensive back and was the winner of the 2025 Wuerffel Trophy, given annually to the college player “who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.” During the 2025 season, Taaffe logged 70 tackles with 1.0 sack. He also had two interceptions and a pass breakup.

Muhammad, a 6-foot-0, 188-pounder, logged at least 30 tackles in all three seasons as a Longhorn. He notched 30 tackles with 2.5 TFL and 1.0 sack in 2025. He also added two interceptions and four passes defended. He finishes his career with 97 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, three interceptions, and 16 passes defended.

Endries, a 6-foot-4, 236-pound transfer from Cal, caught 33 passes for 346 yards and three touchdowns during his one year at Texas. He finished his lone season as a Longhorn strong with 11 catches for 177 yards and one touchdown across the final three games. Endries finished his three-year collegiate career with 124 catches for 1376 yards and seven touchdowns.

Campbell was a four-year contributor for Texas who logged 2637 offensive snaps during his time at Texas. He started 43 games at Texas and played in 50.

Burke played in 52 games in his career, logging 114 tackles, 26.5 TFL, 10.5 sacks, and one pick six. He also had one fumble recovery and two forced fumbles. In 2025, he tallied 40 tackles with 7.0 for loss and 3.0 sacks plus a forced fumble.

Guilbeau was a four-year contributor who finished his time as a Longhorn with 124 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, and one interception along with 10 passes defended. In 2025 as a starting cornerback for most of the season, he logged 40 tackles with 1.0 TFL and one interception.

According to the NFL for the Senior Bowl, practices run from Jan. 27-29 in Mobile, Alabama, at Hancock Whitney Stadium, home of South Alabama, with coverage beginning at 2 p.m. ET on NFL Network and NFL+ each day. The Senior Bowl game will be held on Saturday, Jan. 31 (2:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network and NFL+).

The 2026 East-West Shrine Bowl game week begins on Friday, January 23rd, 2026, and concludes with the 101st edition of the East-West Shrine Bowl on Tuesday, January 27th in Frisco, TX at The Ford Center. The game will kick off at 6:00 pm CT and will be nationally televised on the NFL Network. Practices are scheduled for Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, with Media/NFL Personnel availability from Thursday through Monday.