Michael Taaffe selected by Miami in the fifth round of the 2026 draft

From walk-on to the NFL. Texas defensive back Michael Taaffe was picked in the fifth round by the Miami Dolphins with the No. 158 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft. Taaffe joins Malik Muhammad as Longhorn defensive backs picked in the 2026 draft.

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Taaffe, a one-time walk-on from Austin Westlake, earned a scholarship after the 2022 season and went on to earn two different All-America offers over the course of his career.

Taaffe played in 53 games as a Longhorn, notching 222 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, and seven interceptions. He logged 21 passes defended, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and a blocked kick.

He earned his first All-American selection in 2024 alongside fellow Austinites Jahdae Barron and Andrew Mukuba. In 16 games, he logged 78 tackles with 5.5 for loss plus two sacks. He also had two interceptions, 12 passes defended, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

In 2025, he backed up his standout junior season with 70 tackles, 1.0 sack, two interceptions, and three passes defended. He put an exclamation point on his career with an interception to seal the Longhorns’ win versus Texas A&M.

A standout off the field as well, Taaffe supported several notable causes during his time on the 40 Acres including Texas Against Fentanyl.

Taaffe won the 2025 Wuerffel Trophy, given annually to the college football player who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.

Taaffe was a poster-child for the Steve Sarkisian rise to prominence at Texas. After taking part in the 2021 season where Texas went 5-7, Taaffe earned more and more time as the Longhorns increased their win total year over year. As a significant player during the 2023 run, a starter in 2024, and a team leader in 2025, Taaffe became a fan favorite as Texas returned to its place near the top of the sport.

Now, Taaffe sets his sights on a NFL career alongside fellow Longhorns like Quinn Ewers and Trey Moore.