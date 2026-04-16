Michigan State LB Darius Snow commits to Texas

The Longhorns weren’t finished making moves in the transfer portal. Michigan State linebacker Darius Snow, who took a visit to the Longhorns on April 15, has committed to Texas per Pete Nakos. Snow is ranked as the No. 1166 player in the transfer portal according to the On3 Industry Ranking.

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Snow is looking to participate in this seventh season of college football.

His most prolific season was 2021, when he had 87 tackles with 5.5 for loss plus an interception in 13 games for the Spartans. Snow missed most of the 2022 and 2023 seasons due to an injury suffered in the 2022 season opener.

After starting his career at safety, Snow moved into a more multifaceted linebacker role for the Michigan State defense. According to PFF, he has 581 snaps as a slot defender, 324 as a box defender, 183 as a “DL” and 65 as a free safety in his career.

He provides depth to a Texas linebacker room that has just seven scholarship linebackers if Brad Spence and his hybrid role is grouped with the EDGEs.

Last season for Michigan State, Snow logged 34 tackles with 3.0 for loss plus 1.0 sack. In his career, he has 161 tackles with 9.5 for loss plus the one sack. He has one interception, two passes defended, and a fumble recovery.

He was listed at 6-foot-1, 230 pounds by MSU. Originally a member of the high school class of 2020, Snow was the No. 414 overall prospect, the No. 31 safety, and the No. 59 player in Texas in the 2020 Rivals Industry Ranking.

He joins a transfer portal class that, prior to his commitment, ranked as the No. 10 transfer portal class in the country according to On3.