Michigan State TE Michael Masunas commits to Texas

One of the most promising tight end prospects in the transfer portal is a Longhorn. Michigan State tight end Michael Masunas has committed to Texas. On3 ranks him as the No. 151 overall prospect and the No. 8 tight end. He’s a bit more important to Texas than those rankings would indicate.

In the 2025 season, Masunas caught 19 passes for 232 yards and three touchdowns. In his career with the Spartans, he has 24 catches for 270 yards and three touchdowns.

According to Pro Football Focus, the 6-foot-5, 259 pounder logged 391 offensive snaps in 2025 for the Spartans. He logged an offensive grade of 76.4, a pass play grade of 86.4, a pass block grade of 72.5, and a run blocking grade of 56.7

That run-blocking grade doesn’t necessarily align with his tape. Masunas is primarily an in-line tight end who will be used when Texas is in 12 personnel (two-tight end sets). Nick Townsend will likely be the fist tight end on the field in 11 personnel.

As a recruit, Masunas was ranked as the No. 921 overall prospect, the No. 56 tight end, and the No. 15 player in Arizona out of Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton. On3 ranked him as the No. 51 tight end and the No. 8 player in Arizona.

