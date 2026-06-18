MLB proposes major change to draft process, college eligibility rules

As first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan, MLB today proposed an overhauled system to the MLB Draft, eliminating high school players from the draft pool and making college players eligible after their sophomore year.

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MLB today proposed an overhauled domestic amateur-entry system that removes high school players from the draft, makes college players eligible after sophomore year, shortens the draft from 20 to 12 rounds, and cuts bonus pool from current $358.7M to $200M, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 18, 2026

As it stands, baseball players have two paths to the MLB Draft. First, players are eligible to be selected directly out of high school without attending college.

If a player chooses the college route, he becomes draft eligible after completing his junior year at a four-year school or upon turning 21 years old.

That second criterion allows some players to enter the draft after their sophomore season, provided they are already 21 years old.

The proposed change would create a flat eligibility line after a player’s sophomore season, removing high schoolers from the draft pool and shortening the draft from 20 to 12 rounds.

The draft used to last 40 rounds, and even 50 before 2011, but in 2021 the MLBPA and MLB agreed to shorten the draft to 20 following the COVID pandemic. Now, MLB proposes yet another decrease in rounds with changes to the player pool.

Teams would also see the MLB Draft bonus pool, or the amount of money each team is allotted to spend on signing bonuses for its selections in the first 10 rounds of the draft, from $358.7M to $200M.

As Passan reports, this proposal comes with rapid changes surrounding the sport ahead of a potential December 1 lockout.

MLB already pitched a salary cap three weeks ago, and the potential addition of an international draft, separate from the US, Canada and Puerto Rico’s amateur pool. This draft would be restricted to players 18 years old or older, as opposed to 16 under the current system.

This overhaul would create drastic changes to the college game that has already seen an increase in young talent hitting campuses with the rise of NIL and third-party revenue.

In last year’s draft, half of the 30 first round picks came from the high school ranks, including Texas commits Gavin Fein and Kayson Cunningham.

In 2026, MLB.com currently ranks just eight high school prospects inside the first 30 players, two of whom are committed to the Longhorns.

This new proposal would bring the highest level of American baseball talent to the college level for a minimum of two years, both increasing the skill ceiling in college baseball while also giving more options for players who break out in their first two years at school.

Texas head coach Jim Schlossnagle has said many times that we are currently in the ‘Golden Age of College Baseball’, noting the level of talent and investment from programs around the country.

This proposal would only heighten those claims, pushing more high-level talent to more programs around the country.

The Texas Longhorns, in particular, would welcome these proposals, as they currently hold the top class in 2027, featuring 18 commits, nine of whom are in the top 100. The Longhorns could go from having 1/3 of the class not make it to campus to the entirety of it making their way to the 40 Acres.

As of now, this is strictly a proposal, one of many that the MLB has put forward to owners as it looks to avoid its second lockout of the 2020s, as the current Collective Bargaining Agreement expires on December 1, with no signs of future agreement as it currently stands.