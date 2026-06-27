Mr. Boombastic Returns: Casey Borba’s power is still there, can he cut the strikeouts?

Casey Borba has announced his return to the Texas Longhorns for the 2027 season on Friday. With that announcement comes the potential for a boom or bust season. Let’s look at the difference in his 2025 and 2026 numbers, and how he was much closer to being a lethal threat like one of Texas’ top hitters in 2026 than most would think.

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Data Glossary

Whiff % – measures the percentage of a player’s total swings that result in a complete miss

IZ Whiff% – measures the percentage of a player’s total swings that result in a complete miss on pitches inside the zone

OOZ Whiff % – measures the percentage of a player’s total swings that result in a complete miss on pitches outside of the zone

Chase % – measures the pitches a batter swings at that are located outside of the strike zone

K % – measures the frequency with which a pitcher strikes out opposing hitters, or a batter strikes out, calculated as total strikeouts divided by total batters faced

BB % – measures the percentage of a player’s total plate appearances that result in a walk

xWOBA – measures a hitter’s true offensive skill based on the quality of contact (exit velocity and launch angle) rather than the actual results

Avg EV – measures the speed of the ball immediately after contact, calculated by dividing the sum of all batted ball speeds by the total number of batted ball events

90th EV – measures a batter’s exit velocity on the hardest 10% of their batted balls, mathematically excluding flukes or weak contact

Barrel % – measures the frequency with which a batter hits the ball with the ideal combination of exit velocity and launch angle

Pull AIR % – measures the percentage of a batter’s hits that are non-groundballs, which are hit to the pull side

Getting the bad out of the way immediately, Borba struggled with strikeouts in 2026. His whiff rates were flat out abysmal, there’s no avoiding that. That lead to to a bottom 7th percentile K percentage at the plate. However, there is potential that it was a temporary bump in the road for the soon to be senior Longhorn.

In the 2025 season against SEC pitching, Borba posted much better whiff and chase rates than in 2026. That suggests something was happening in the 2026 season that was making him struggle at the plate. One potential answer for that is looking at his swing over the course of the whole season. It changed multiple times.

Of course that doesn’t explain the chase rate, which wasn’t terribly bad. It was a firmly average 51st percentile chase rate. That’s in line with two of the best hitters for Texas, Aiden Robbins (48th) and Adrian Rodriguez (51st). However, he had a fantastic chase rate in 2025 with a top 10 percentile coming in at 91st percentile among D1 hitters. The increased chase rate in 2026 could be as simple as being frustrated with struggles at the plate, and feeling a need to produce.

Looking at the differences in his last two seasons at Texas, one thing is clear: the power is certainly still there, and the potential for a monster season at the plate still exists. His barrel rate sits at 76th percentile for both 2025 and 2026, with minute changes to the exit velocities.

Looking at his pull air rate is puzzling. There is significant data to back up that hitters see better numbers when they pull the ball in the air.

From baseballsavant.mlb.com: “from 2022-24, while only 17.5% of batted balls that were ‘pulled airballs,’ that subset was responsible for 66% of all home runs. Pulled airballs in that time produced a .547 average, 1.227 slugging percentage and .733 wOBA, making them an extremely valuable outcome. Airballs that were not pulled, by comparison, had a .319 average, .527 slugging percentage and .353 wOBA, considerably less valuable.”

Looking at the chart from fangraphs.com below, it is clear that the data shows pulling the flyball will offer more success than failure. That being said, hitting a line drive will offer much more consistent results to all sides of the field.

These are the angles that MLB statcast defines for each type of contact.

Ground ball: Lower than 10 degrees

Lower than 10 degrees Line drive: 10-25 degrees

10-25 degrees Fly ball: 25-50 degrees

25-50 degrees Pop up: Higher than 50 degrees

Knowing that line drives and flyballs lead to better numbers at the plate, Borba came in 4th on the team in terms of quality of contact, just behind Anthony Pack Jr. But the strikeouts hurt the average too much.

8.1% of his at bats resulted in a HR, just behind Robbins and Carson Tinney at 10.1% each.

Player FB+LD% LD % FB % HR/FB % K:BB BABIP Carson Tinney 67.7% 13.8% 53.9% 26.8% 1.20 .374 Aiden Robbins 59.9% 14.1% 45.8% 29.6% 1.67 .359 Anthony Pack Jr. 55.8% 18.4% 37.4% 17.6% 0.85 .387 Casey Borba 55.6% 14.1% 41.5% 30.5% 2.54 .323

Even though he was he was tied for 7th in SEC play with 10 HRs, the streaky nature of Borba left fans wanting more and often upset at the strikeout numbers at the plate. He was at the bottom of SEC rankings tied for 96th of 114 qualified hitters.

Something that also flies under the radar with Borba is just how close he was to Robbins, a player many would consider the best hitter for Texas in 2026. Robbins had just two more extra base hits than Borba in SEC play.