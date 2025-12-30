Multiple young Longhorns impress Steve Sarkisian ahead of the Citrus Bowl

With the Longhorns losing nearly 20 players this bowl season to NFL Draft opt-outs and transfers, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is forced to carry a much thinner and younger roster heading into the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

Just 16 players expected to play in this game are listed as juniors or seniors by eligibility, just around 24% of Sarkisian’s roster. Fans knew that at many positions, most notably running back and linebacker, the Longhorns would be extremely young and inexperienced in this game.

Sarkisian has been able to practice throughout the last month with this version of his team, giving him a chance to key in on more of his true freshmen and players that weren’t on the team’s two-deep throughout the year. As he explained in today’s press conference, given the roster constraints, he’s now able to see practice squad players on his own side of the ball more closely, while also getting the chance to focus on more defensive players that are otherwise more of the responsibility of the defensive staff.

When discussing young players who stood out, Sarkisian’s mind immediately went to three players: Michael Terry, Nick Townsend, and Emaree Winston.

“Michael Terry’s been a great project for us about the midway point of the season when we moved him to running back. And so I’m excited to see him,” Sarkisian said.

“I think we’ve seen in real time the growth of Nick Townsend at tight end, but also, I think in Emaree Winston, I think both those two young players have shown the right growth as we’ve gone throughout this season.”

Terry is a part of an unusual four-man backfield, one that features a natural wide receiver in Ryan Niblett and two inexperienced players, James Simon and Christian Clark, who have seen a little bit of run in 2025 but mostly worked as backups.

Elsewhere on the offense, Sarkisian is impressed with the development of Daylan McCutcheon this year:

“I think that Daylan McCutcheon has been a guy that has played football for us. He’s kind of like in the Nick Townsend role, but now he’s kind of elevated into a more significant role, and he feels almost like a veteran. He feels like he’s in year two already, which has been great,” Sarkisian said.

Alongside McCutcheon, Sarkisian named Kaliq Lockett and Jamie Ffrench as players who have grown in the receiver room.

Defensively, Sarkisian named one player in particular: Elijah Barnes.

“Bo Barnes has probably gotten the most opportunities because of what’s happened at linebacker, and we’ve seen a ton of growth out of him, just in his practice habits. I think that that’s been a huge component there,” Sarkisian said.

Barnes is being asked to step into a starting linebacker role after barely playing in 2025 thanks to opt-outs and transfers throughout the position. He’s had a noticeable change in his body throughout the season, and Sarkisian sang his praises highly today.

He also mentioned players like Jonah Williams and Zelus Hicks in the secondary, as well as Josiah Sharma and Myron Charles on the defensive line.

“A guy like Myron Charles, how different he looks today as opposed to where he was three and four months ago. All those things are really encouraging to me. Josiah Sharma, another guy, like where he was three or four months ago compared to where he is today. It’s a dramatic difference. So there’s a lot of growth in a lot of these guys. That tells me our future is very bright.”

He was also asked about freshman QB KJ Lacey, whom he spent a good bit of time praising for his work ethic in the 2025 season.

“It’s not easy to go from being a four-year starter, state Player of the Year in Alabama, to coming and redshirting. And that’s a hard concept for anybody, but for a quarterback it’s really hard,” Sarkisian said. “I got a chance to watch him firsthand now over three weeks—his playmaking ability, his anticipation for throwing the ball, his accuracy, his ability to use his legs—and his stature has changed. Look at his body today as opposed to where his body was last spring when he arrived on campus; he’s put in the work in the weight room.”

Sarkisian doesn’t have to, and likely doesn’t expect to, play all of these young players tomorrow. Barnes and McCutcheon are the only ones in line to start, and Terry, Williams, and Townsend are expected contributors as reserves, but the Longhorns first and foremost would like to win this football game. Were Texas to get into a commanding lead, Sark would have the opportunity to showcase many of these players on a real stage for the first time all year, but a win is the top priority for the Longhorns with just one day separating us from the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.