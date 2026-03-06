Nation’s No. 1 Corner John Meredith III Locks In Official Visit Schedule

One of the top defensive prospects in the country has officially locked in his summer visit schedule.

Five-star cornerback John Meredith III, widely viewed as the No. 1 cornerback in the nation, has set four official visits as his recruitment begins to take shape heading into a critical summer stretch.

Meredith will open with Alabama before making stops at Texas, Texas A&M, and Ohio State:

Alabama: May 29–30

Texas: June 5–7

Texas A&M: June 12–14

Ohio State: June 19–21

Texas securing the second official visit on the list is significant, especially considering the Longhorns were not originally viewed as one of the main contenders earlier in the process.

Since then, Texas has continued to make ground in the recruitment. Defensive backs coach Mark Orphey and defensive coordinator Will Muschamp have been recruiting Meredith hard and working to keep the Longhorns firmly in the mix.

Getting Meredith on campus June 5–7 gives Texas a major opportunity to continue building momentum against a group of national contenders that includes Alabama, Texas A&M, and Ohio State.

After taking all of his official visits, Meredith has said he wants to make a decision once those trips are complete. Even so, this is a recruitment that still feels like it could stretch all the way to December and signing day.

For Texas, the next step is clear: keep building, keep pushing, and see if the momentum they’ve created can eventually turn into a win in one of the biggest defensive back recruitments in the country.