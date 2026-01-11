NC State RB Hollywood Smothers commits to Texas

Former Oklahoma and NC State RB Hollywood Smothers has committed to Texas, flipping from Alabama.

Smothers had previously announced his commitment to Alabama, but recent reporting showed his portal process was still ongoing. The Longhorns earned a visit from him on Saturday, and the commitment came shortly after.

The incoming junior RB never officially signed his paperwork with the Crimson Tide, and the announcement of his visits to Texas came as a big surprise.

Smothers has started the past two seasons for the Wolfpack, earning All-ACC First Team honors in 2025 off the back of a 939-yard, six-touchdown performance on nearly six yards per carry. Smothers began his career at Oklahoma, redshirting in 2023 after appearing in four games as a three-star true freshman. He ranked top-20 among P4 RBs with over 100 carries in yards per attempt, yards after contact per attempt and missed tackles forced, while ranking third in breakaway run percentage.

Smothers is ranked as the No. 2 RB and No. 27 player overall in the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Rankings.

Smothers joins Arizona State’s Raleek Brown as a fellow transfer commitment in the backfield for the Longhorns, who have now added two of the four best transfer RBs in the current portal class. Texas now sits at 11 portal additions with the addition of Smothers.