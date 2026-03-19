NCAA approves one-year trial for targeting rules structure

On Thursday, the NCAA announced the approval of a one-year trial rule to modify the penalty structure surrounding the targeting rule.

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An often highly-disputed rule set, the new NCAA changes would allow some lee-way for players called for targeting.

Under the old rules, a player called for targeting was suspended for the remainder of the game, and if committed in the second half, it would result in the suspension of the player in the first half of the following game.

Now, under the new rule set, a player disqualified for targeting for the first time during the season will be allowed to participate in the next game, no matter when the foul was committed.

Second-time offenders would then be required to miss the first half of the next game, and, if a player is disqualified for a third targeting penalty during the season, they would be required to miss the entire next game.

The NCAA noted that no players were disqualified for targeting three times in the 2025 season.

Conferences are now allowed to appeal after a player’s second targeting offense, which would be sent to the NCAA national coordinator of football officials, who would have the ability to review both of the player’s two offenses. Either of the targeting penalties can be overturned.

Since the 2022 season, conference offices have been allowed to appeal second-half targeting disqualifications to the NCAA national coordinator of officials in hopes of having the call overturned so the player would not have to miss the first half of the next game.

Another addition to this rule set regards fair catches. A team can choose to attempt a kick after a completed or awarded fair catch.

If the ensuing kick goes through the uprights, it will add 3 points to that team’s total. The defense is required to be at least 10 yards from the spot of the kick.

The kick can either be a field goal place kick, or a drop kick from the spot where the returner caught the ball.

The NCAA believes the rule further aligns Division I with similar rules that exist in NFL and high school football.

The NCAA also addressed problems with eligible receivers on punts and jersey number qualifications, as well as unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.

The oversight committee clarified the rules surrounding unsportsmanlike conduct, focusing on plays where a player taunts an opponent; actions that interfere with game administration; and celebrations found demeaning to the game or opponent.

Lastly, offensive pass interference penalties will be 10 yards. Previously, the penalty for offensive pass interference was 15 yards.

The NCAA did not approve a proposal that would have required players to wear leg coverings from the top of their shoes to the bottom of their pants.

