Texas offensive lineman Neto Umeozulu will enter the transfer portal, On3 reports. Umeozulu, a member of the 2022 class, played in 25 career games as a Longhorn.

Umeozulu was seen as next in line at one of the guard spots alongside DJ Campbell entering the 2025 season. However, he never earned a start and only rotated in on the O-line versus Ohio State, San Jose State, Sam Houston, and Vanderbilt. He was a mainstay on the Longhorns’ field goal unit throughout the season.

He has two younger brothers, Zina and Ziky, still on the roster.

Umeozulu was ranked as the No. 76 overall prospect, the No. 5 interior offensive lineman, and the No. 14 player in Texas in the Rivals Industry Ranking. On3 ranked Umeozulu as the No. 49 overall prospect, the No. 2 interior offensive lineman, and the No. 11 player in Texas.