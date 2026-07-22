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Inside Texas Football

New numbers, walk-ons, and more data from the 2026 Texas Football roster

Joe Cook
Joe Cook@josephcook89
12h

Ahead of Texas’ day at the podium in Tampa at SEC Media Days, the program has updated the 2026 roster with new heights, weights, and jersey numbears. Plus, summer enrollees have been added to the roster, bringing Texas to its full 2026 squad.

New numbers for returning players or summer enrollees

Some of these were previously reported, but we’re putting them here so they are all in one place.

Five heaviest players

Five lightest players

Five tallest players

Five shortest players

Walk-ons

  • No. 25 – Luke Dunham, QB, So.
  • No. 32 – Brady Sarkisian, LB, Sr.
  • No. 33 – Carson Berger, RB, Jr.
  • No. 35 – McCoy Bruce, DB, Jr.
  • No. 39 – Evan Enderlin, WR, Fr.
  • No. 41 – Ziky Umeozulu, DB, So.
  • No. 43 – Eric Garza, LB, Jr.
  • No. 46 – Spencer Barnett, K, So.
  • No. 48 – Bryce Chambers, TE, Sr.
  • No. 48 – Jackson Duffey, DB, Jr.
  • No. 53 – Isaiah Coleman, DL, R-Fr.
  • No. 64 – Robert Sweeney, OL, Sr.
  • No. 69 – Brooks Kieshnick Jr., OL, Sr.
  • No. 82 – Ridge Barker, TE, Jr.
  • No. 86 – Hudson Powell, WR, Jr.
  • No. 89 – Ty Boatright, WR, Sr.

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