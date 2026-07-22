New numbers, walk-ons, and more data from the 2026 Texas Football roster

Ahead of Texas’ day at the podium in Tampa at SEC Media Days, the program has updated the 2026 roster with new heights, weights, and jersey numbears. Plus, summer enrollees have been added to the roster, bringing Texas to its full 2026 squad.

New numbers for returning players or summer enrollees

Some of these were previously reported, but we’re putting them here so they are all in one place.

Five heaviest players

Five lightest players

Jermaine Bishop , WR – 166 pounds

, WR – 166 pounds Nick Hudson , DB – 179 pounds

, DB – 179 pounds Jackson Duffey , DB – 180 pounds – walk-on

, DB – 180 pounds – walk-on Ty Boatright , WR – 180 pounds – walk-on

, WR – 180 pounds – walk-on Kaliq Lockett, WR – 181 pounds

Five tallest players

Five shortest players

Walk-ons