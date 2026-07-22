Inside Texas Football
New numbers, walk-ons, and more data from the 2026 Texas Football roster
Ahead of Texas’ day at the podium in Tampa at SEC Media Days, the program has updated the 2026 roster with new heights, weights, and jersey numbears. Plus, summer enrollees have been added to the roster, bringing Texas to its full 2026 squad.
New numbers for returning players or summer enrollees
Some of these were previously reported, but we’re putting them here so they are all in one place.
- Nick Hudson, DB, Brown – No. 36
- Evan Enderlin, WR, Carrollton (Texas) Hebron – No. 39 – walk-on
- Darius Snow, LB, Michigan State – No. 45
- Laurence Seymore, OL, Western Kentucky – No. 50
- Elijah Ali, DL, Downey (Calif.) St. Pius-St. Matthias – No. 55
- Paris Patterson, OL, SMU – No. 68
- Nicolas Robertson, OL, Spring (Texas) Klein – No. 72
- Brinley Tita, EDGE, Humble (Texas) Summer Creek – No. 80
Five heaviest players
- Ian Geffrard, DL – 375 pounds
- Zion Williams, DL – 370 pounds
- Jordan Coleman, OL – 356 pounds
- Paris Patterson, OL – 354 pounds
- Nicolas Robertson, OL – 349 pounds
Five lightest players
- Jermaine Bishop, WR – 166 pounds
- Nick Hudson, DB – 179 pounds
- Jackson Duffey, DB – 180 pounds – walk-on
- Ty Boatright, WR – 180 pounds – walk-on
- Kaliq Lockett, WR – 181 pounds
Five tallest players
- Spencer Shannon, TE – 6-foot-7
- Trevor Goosby, OL – 6-foot-7
- Hudson Powell, WR – 6-foot-6 – walk-on
- Andre Cojoe, OL – 6-foot-6
- Melvin Siani, OL – 6-foot-6
Five shortest players
- Raleek Brown, RB – 5-foot-9
- Ryan Niblett, RB/WR – 5-foot-10
- Jordon Johnson Rubell, DB – 5-foot-10
- McCoy Bruce, DB – 5-foot-10 – walk-on
- Nick Hudson, DB – 5-foot-10
Walk-ons
- No. 25 – Luke Dunham, QB, So.
- No. 32 – Brady Sarkisian, LB, Sr.
- No. 33 – Carson Berger, RB, Jr.
- No. 35 – McCoy Bruce, DB, Jr.
- No. 39 – Evan Enderlin, WR, Fr.
- No. 41 – Ziky Umeozulu, DB, So.
- No. 43 – Eric Garza, LB, Jr.
- No. 46 – Spencer Barnett, K, So.
- No. 48 – Bryce Chambers, TE, Sr.
- No. 48 – Jackson Duffey, DB, Jr.
- No. 53 – Isaiah Coleman, DL, R-Fr.
- No. 64 – Robert Sweeney, OL, Sr.
- No. 69 – Brooks Kieshnick Jr., OL, Sr.
- No. 82 – Ridge Barker, TE, Jr.
- No. 86 – Hudson Powell, WR, Jr.
- No. 89 – Ty Boatright, WR, Sr.
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