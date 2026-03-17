New Texas players are proving it on the field early

New freshmen and transfers are showing their skills early on for the Texas Longhorns.

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In this episode, hosts Texas Homer and Paul Wadlington discuss the impact of incoming freshmen and transfer players on the Texas football team, with a particular focus on wide receiver Jermaine Bishop.

Bishop, a highly touted recruit, is impressing coaches with his athleticism, route running, and ability to make plays after the catch. The hosts highlight that Bishop could realistically be starting by mid-season, surpassing expectations for a true freshman. They also touch on running back Derrek Cooper, who has shown immense raw talent and coachability, with some sources even suggesting Heisman potential. Other freshmen such as Kohen Brown and Tyler Atkinson are briefly discussed, with Atkinson having potential to contribute significantly at linebacker.

On the transfer front, players like Bo Mascoe, Justin “Juice” Cryer, and Cam Coleman are expected to compete for starting roles, adding valuable experience and depth. The conversation emphasizes the balance between integrating talented freshmen in meaningful roles without over-relying on them, showcasing a versatile and promising offensive and defensive roster for the 2026 season.

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