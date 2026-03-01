Next Year's NFL Combine Will Look Just a Tad Bit Different for Texas

I refused to concede last year as “The Year Before the Year,” largely for external reasons—namely a wide-open college football field. Obviously, I didn’t know Indiana was going to become a legitimately great team, but even a disappointing 9–3 Texas likely would have made some noise in the playoffs this past season. Texas should have found more success, but the better roster cycle, from a talent perspective, always pointed to 2026. After the recent portal window, it points even harder.